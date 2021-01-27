News-CityCouncil1-1.jpg
Colorado Springs voters are likely to have a choice of City Council candidates in all six districts in the April 6 election.

As of the morning of Jan. 25, just ahead of the Indy’s press deadline and the city’s 5 p.m. deadline to file nominating petitions, these candidates had filed:

District 1 (northeast) — Dave Donelson, Jim Mason and Glenn Carlson; District 2 (north) — Randy Helms and David Noblitt; District 3 (southwest) — Olivia Lupia, Arthur Glynn and Richard Skorman; District 4 (southeast) — Regina English; District 5 (central) — Matt Zelenok and Karlie Van Arnam; and District 6 (east) — Garfield Johnson and Mike O’Malley.

Incumbents David Geislinger (District 1) and Yolanda Avila (District 4) have said they will seek re-election.

