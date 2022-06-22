For some neighbors in the Platte Avenue corridor, converting about 2 miles of the main thoroughfare into an eastbound one-way street didn’t make sense, and they pulled no punches in telling the city about all the reasons they thought so.
They feared motorists would race down the street, zip through neighborhoods on cross streets to Boulder Avenue, which was to be converted to a westbound one-way street, and disrupt access to UCHealth Memorial Hospital’s emergency room.
On June 9, more than 100 residents squeezed into a coffee shop in the Middle Shooks Run neighborhood and strafed city officials with questions about speeding, reduced access to Memorial Hospital — which has the Pikes Peak region’s only Level 1 trauma center — and other concerns.
Four days later, the city announced it would change course.
Despite arguing for months that the plan would have advanced community goals of safety and efficient travel while also preserving neighborhoods, city officials withdrew the plan, or at least put it on ice, opting instead to consider incremental changes to Platte, including repairs of three bridges, retaining walls and revamping the Union Boulevard intersection.
The switch represents a victory for neighborhoods who often contend their voices aren’t heard.
“I believe that the shift in direction is the direct result of a public process led by the City with engaged involvement from many neighbors and community members,” City Councilor Nancy Henjum, who represents District 5 that includes that section of Platte, told the Indy in an email.
Henjum, who was on hand at the June 9 meeting, told residents she shared their skepticism. “I heard you,” she said as the meeting wrapped up, listing residents’ concerns about Memorial, parking, transit, side streets and alleys, safety, speed, a “desire to engage.”
She also vowed to represent their interests as plans for the project unfold, although she also noted that other neighborhoods might have competing needs.
It’s rare when the city backs down from its own plans, although residents’ input often leads to tweaks of those plans.
In the case of the Platte plan, residents’ comments “have definitely weighed on the direction that we’re choosing to take at this point,” Gayle Sturdivant, the city’s deputy public works director, tells the Indy by phone.
The Platte Corridor is one of many to be reshaped as part of a 20-year citywide multi-modal transportation plan, called ConnectCOS, that promises to emphasize efficient, sustainable, reliable, accessible, connected and safe travel.
“We analyzed every major roadway in the city by those goals,” says Ted Ritschard, a consultant for the city.
Researchers identified a network of roads across the city that are ripe for some kind of adjustment, which would align them with the city’s comprehensive planning goals.
Given that the city’s transportation plan hadn’t been updated for almost 20 years, residents can expect some major changes as officials pursue roadway designs that accommodate not only private vehicles, but also transit buses, bicycles and pedestrians.
PlanCOS, the city’s comprehensive plan that was adopted by City Council in 2019, outlined big ideas to shape the city’s future. Now, ConnectCOS will lay out the next two decades of transportation planning, infrastructure and improvements, “bringing to life the goals, ideas and community values established in PlanCOS,” the city’s ConnectCOS website says.
The year-long study, the city says, will involve technical analysis and community engagement to identify and prioritize short- and long-term transportation projects.
ConnectCOS targets east-west corridors of Austin Bluffs Parkway, Briargate Parkway, Colorado Avenue, Garden of the Gods Road, Hancock Expressway, Interquest Parkway, Fillmore Street, Highway 24, Woodmen Road and Platte Avenue.
North-south corridors identified for attention are Academy Boulevard, Marksheffel Road, Nevada Avenue, Powers Boulevard and Union Boulevard.
Each of those areas will get a critical look for how to better incorporate transit and bicycle lanes, accommodate trails and enhance safety, among other factors.
First up is the Platte corridor from I-25 to the city’s Eastside, and the sub-area in that plan drawing the most attention lies between Wahsatch Street on the west and the intersection of Platte and Boulder on the east.
Both streets are four lanes with curbside parking available. A wide median with trees separates Platte’s east- and west-bound lanes.
Under the city’s proposed “transformational” change, Boulder would have become one way west-bound for that 2-mile stretch, with two driving lanes, one bus lane and parking lanes.
Platte would have been one way east-bound with two driving lanes, a bus lane and parking in places; the median would have been removed and wider green space with trees created on either side.
But, as Ritschard noted at a June 7 public open house on ConnectCOS, “We can’t make value judgments on what’s important to people.”
That’s where neighborhood outreach comes in.
In the last couple months, the city heard from more than 200 citizens in the corridor, Sturdivant estimates.
At the June 9 Middle Shooks Run Neighborhood Association meeting at Switchback Coffee Roasters at Institute Street and Boulder, more than 100 residents gathered to challenge the plan.
Some residents worried about changes to Memorial Hospital access at 1600 E. Boulder, where ambulances and private vehicles get to the emergency room from Boulder.
"We’ve talked to the hospital,” Ritschard said. “We’ve talked with the ambulance drivers. They don’t see it as an issue. The hospital is definitely concerned, because it changes access. We continue to work with them. ”
Asked about that, the hospital’s CEO Joel Yuhas tells the Indy in an email, “We are in conversation with the City of Colorado Springs about the impact potential one-way traffic on Boulder Street would have on Memorial Hospital Central and the patients it serves. We are optimistic that the city understands the impact and is exploring alternatives to achieve their transportation goals without adversely affecting patient care.”
City Public Works Engineer Aaron Egbert told residents the city wants to devise alternate routes for ambulances. “They’re concerned about change just like you’re concerned,” he said.
That triggered a resident to encourage city officials to ditch language like “change is hard,” which he said doesn’t inspire buy-in.
“These are legitimate concerns we have as a neighborhood,” he said. “To say, well, the ambulance drivers can find a way, that’s not acceptable.” He also noted that “minutes are life” in cases of strokes and heart attacks.
Another resident noted that Memorial is a regional hospital that draws patients from across southern Colorado, some of whom wouldn’t be familiar with any street directional changes.
Resident Cyndi Long asked what research has been done to analyze impacts beyond Platte and Boulder within the corridor. For example, she asked, did the city consider how those one-way roads would push traffic to other streets, such as Willamette Street, the next major east-west street north of Boulder?
“How do you assess impact without doing a traffic study of the entire corridor,” she asked.
City officials said they hadn’t looked at that, but said they believe the plan would shift more traffic onto Boulder, which now carries roughly 10,000 vehicles a day compared to Platte’s 18,000 per day.
Ritschard said the analysis showed that changing a street to one-way traffic doesn’t cause drivers to seek alternate routes — a comment that drew jeers and groans from the crowd.
When a resident who said he lives on Platte asked if the city had analyzed the cost of doing nothing and using those tens of millions of dollars to fill potholes, the room erupted in applause.
But Egbert said something needs to be done, because the bridges, as well as retaining walls, are in need of replacement.
When someone asked why Downtown businesses were thinking about doing away with the one-way couplet of Kiowa and Bijou streets, city officials said that’s a different situation that involves streets lined with businesses.
Downtown Partnership President and CEO Susan Edmondson says the Our Experience Downtown Master Plan called for “exploring” the conversion of Kiowa and Bijou to two-way streets, which she terms “safer,” due to “traffic calming, slower speeds, cars are not jockeying among lanes.” Too, she notes, two-way streets are more beneficial to pedestrians and to businesses.
The Platte one-way plan would expand sidewalks and incorporate calming devices, such as “bump outs” of curb lines and additional traffic signals, city officials say.
Parking was another sore spot. Residents asserted there’s already a shortage due to some properties housing more than one family due to owners renting out cottages.
Some parking slots along the streets would be preserved, Egbert said, but stressed the city wants to attract “choice” transit riders, thereby lowering traffic counts, by having buses make more frequent stops and run more efficiently; thus, the need for a bus lane.
Another resident expressed alarm the city would rip out the treed median on Platte, which he said helps keep the city cooler. Ritschard countered that walkways on either side of Platte would be widened and new trees planted.
“A lot of this project is about tradeoffs,” he said. “We’re trying to work with you to find what these tradeoffs are.”
Long later told the Indy she felt the neighbors’ concerns were heard for the first time. “They need to appreciate that collectively we are experts of our neighborhood,” she said.
In fact, the very next day, June 10, the city made a decision.
“After the meeting, just the input we heard, we thought that we really need to focus on these incremental improvements and things that must be done in the corridor,” Sturdivant tells the Indy. “[The city wants to] take a step back with the corridor study.”
Instead, the city will zero in on fixing bridges, the Union intersection, and make small changes on Platte from Wahsatch to Circle Drive to advance the city’s transportation goals. Another community meeting will be held in July. One-way traffic could be considered years down the road, she says, but it’s not on the drawing board now. No changes are anticipated on Boulder.
Funding would come from the Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority’s 1 percent sales tax, if it’s extended to 2034 by voters in November; $55.4 million has been earmarked for Platte in the measure.
That residents were able to push the project in a different direction might signal that similar pushback from other neighborhoods lies ahead as the city proceeds with its ConnectCOS plan.
If so, Henjum welcomes the feedback, saying collaboration with residents can lead to reaching ConnectCOS goals.
“I hope that neighbors and community members and stakeholders will continue to be engaged in ongoing conversations with the City traffic engineering to help in creating solutions and designs that address the goals of safety, equitability, sustainability, reliability, accessibility, and connectedness,” she says via email.
Sturdivant, too, says the city welcomes residents’ thoughts. ”I think it’s very important that our citizens know we do hear them and value their input,” she says.
Residents of Middle Shooks Run, meanwhile, are breathing easier.
“It’s a relief to have the City pull back on the one-way plan,” Middle Shooks Run Neighborhood Association vice president Louise Conner tells the Indy via email. “We are happy to continue working with City staff to refine options for Platte and Boulder.”