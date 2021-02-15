Incumbent Colorado Springs City Council member David Geislinger has a battle on his hands, according to campaign finance reports due Feb. 15, which also suggest Republican politics will play a role.
Two of the three candidates trying to unseat Geislinger have raised more money by far than Geislinger. The other, Dave Noblitt, hasn't filed a report, according the City Clerk's website. Reports are due at midnight Feb. 15.
Geisler has raised $3,254, compared to Randy Helms' $11,361 and Jay Inman's $7,233.
Helms got a $5,000 boost from Gary Erickson, developer of Polaris Pointe, while Inman gave his campaign $10,000 and also received $100 from former Republican state representative Gordon Klingenschmitt.
Geisler's chief donation came in the form of in-kind website design, $3,000, from Daniel Campana.
The highest amount of cash on hand as of Feb. 10 is reported by incumbent Richard Skorman in southwest District 3, with $17,275.
Skorman actually had more than $22,000 in the bank before spending some of it on campaign services. He gave his campaign $5,000 and also collected $5,000 from philanthropist and businesswoman Katherine Loo. He also was given $1,000 each by Good Earth Garden Center and Flying W Ranch. Skorman also collected 50 smaller donations.
He faces three challengers. Arthur Glynn reports $5,753 on hand, $5,000 of which came as a loan from the candidate. Another $500 was donated by Paradise Sales, a gun shop. Olivia Lupia, who's aligned herself with the Republican group Liberty Caucus, has raised $1,424, $500 of which came from Conservative Women Speak. Candidate Henry McCall Henry hasn't filed a report.
The next highest amount of cash on hand is held by incumbent Yolanda Avila in southeast District 4, with $16,496. She's received 41 small donations but no large ones. Skorman donated $250 to her campaign. Avila's sole competitor, Regina English, didn't file a report.
The third highest amount is reported by David Donelson in northwest District 1. He's amassed $15,275, with contributions from several Republican operatives, including State Sen. Larry Liston, El Paso County Clerk and Recorder and former county GOP chair Chuck Broerman and his wife, Vicki, former county party official Mary Bradfield and former city councilor and state lawmaker Bernie Herpin.
Other candidates in District 1: Glenn Carlson, $2,725; Jim Mason, $1,423. Michael Seeger didn't file a report.
In District 5, an open seat now held by Jill Gaebler who's term limited, Matt Zelenok has drawn in $9,875, of which $5,000 came from his dad, David Zelenok, former public works official with the city.
Other candidates in District 5: Justin Hermes, $2,305, and Karlie Van Arnam, $3,824. Nancy Henjum and Mary Elizabeth Fabian didn't file a report for the Feb. 15 period.
O'Malley in District 6 raised $953. His opponent, Garfield Johnson, hasn't filed a report.
Colorado Springs Professional Firefighters Political Action Committee is the only committee who filed during the period, reporting a $5,000 donation from Colorado Springs Professional Fire Fighters Local 5.
The really high rollers have yet to put out endorsements and money, including the Housing & Building Association of Colorado Springs, Pikes Peak Board of Realtors, Sierra Club and others.
The next filing deadline is March 1 for the period from Feb. 11-24.
If you have an item of interest for the city election or Council races, send it to zubeck@csindy.com