In a move to offload boards and commissions that don’t align with its powers, City Council plans to dissolve the Human Relations Commission (HRC) in dual votes on April 26 and May 10, prompting criticism from a member of the commission.
Council appoints and oversees a plethora of boards, councils and commissions, but since voters approved the strong-mayor form of government in 2010, many of those panels’ missions fall within the purview of the mayor, Council President Tom Strand said during an April 11 work session.
He said as Council refines which boards should remain and which should be abolished, it was determined that the Human Relations Commission’s role “no longer aligns with the legislative function of Council,” Strand said, expressing regret at the dissolution and hopes the role would be picked up in some form by Mayor John Suthers’ administration.
The mayor’s office declined to comment pending a Council vote but said the mayor “has staff who are assigned to many areas of responsibility that are covered by the HRC ordinance.”
“This was done in such a rapid fashion without public education in order to exclude public input,” Commission member Delia Armstrong-Busby tells the Indy.
Created decades ago, The Human Relations Commission was disbanded in the 1990s amid debate over LGBTQ rights and other issues.
In June 2010, the commission was resurrected by Council, with support from Citizens Project and the Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce, who argued the commission would serve all citizens of the city, according to a 2011 Gay & Lesbian Fund report on human relations commissions.
When reinstated, a resolution creating it declared the commission would play a role in achieving a high quality of life, including economic prosperity, affordable homes, gainful employment, clean air and water, quality health care and safe neighborhoods, among other things.
It also would promote “equal rights and equal opportunity, acceptance and respect for diversity and discouraging discrimination in any form.”
But after the strong-mayor form of government was enacted, with the election of Steve Bach as mayor in 2011, Council lost authority over such a mission, Strand said.
The mayor’s office has authority over Human Resources, which monitors equal employment opportunities, discrimination in various forms, fair housing regulations and the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Council’s strategic plan calls for eliminating boards that involve topics over which Council has no say. For example, Strand said, the Commission on Aging has been folded into the Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments, and the Food Policy Advisory Board has been shifted to the city’s sustainability efforts.
In 2020, Suthers hired Diversity and Community Outreach Programs Manager Danielle Summerville to recruit people of color into city positions, among other duties that include community outreach.
Councilor Yolanda Avila, who served as liaison to the Human Relations Commission for five years, said she was “not very happy” with the demise of the commission, but added, “It wasn’t working the way it was set up.”
She didn’t elaborate, but noted the commission’s consideration of changing restrooms in city buildings to be gender neutral triggered “some concerns for some Council members, so we ended up taking a closer look at it.”
Councilor Nancy Henjum said the commission should work under the auspices of and report to Summerville.
“We don’t have authority as Council over these issues,” she said. “I strongly encourage the city administration to take this commission on. I want the work of this commission to be as effective as possible, and I don’t think that’s happening under Council.”
Henjum added that the Law Enforcement Transparency & Accountability Commission (LETAC) also doesn’t belong under Council, though it was created by Council in 2020 after George Floyd’s murder by a Minneapolis police officer set off protests here and across the country.
LETAC, too, should report to the mayor’s office, she said, because Council has no authority over policing policies.
“This is an incredibly important mission, but what the commission is doing — it just belongs elsewhere,” Henjum said of the Human Relations Commission.
Councilor Stephannie Fortune agreed, saying, “We must keep a place for these conversations, but I don’t know that it’s with City Council.”
Armstrong-Busby, a member of the commission for four years, says the panel had empowered the community by hearing from residents about various issues. One included perceived anti-LGBTQ comments made by former Councilor Jill Gaebler. Although the commission set up a mediation between residents and Gaebler, the session didn’t happen — but the commission did write a letter to Council about it, Armstrong-Busby says.
In one tweet in February 2021, Gaebler wrote, “... the trans agenda is trying to destroy what it means to be genetic female by attacking us into oblivion and erasure.”
Armstrong-Busby says the commission planned to request the city alter its restrooms to be gender neutral but was told the cost would exceed the Police Department’s budget, which stands at $158.7 million this year.
“It was a request of the LGBTQ community,” Armstrong-Busby says.
Arguing to maintain the human relations group, she says making a complaint to the commission versus making a complaint to the city bureaucracy are two different things. “If I have to make a complaint [to city administration], this puts me, as a person of color, into a system that normally doesn’t work for a person of color,” says Armstrong-Busby, who is Black.
She also expressed concern over a lack of community input into the decision to dissolve the commission and noted the move came after Councilor Dave Donelson was assigned as the commission’s liaison last year.
Donelson, a Republican who’s seeking a state House seat after serving one year on Council, says he agrees with Strand and favors dissolution and a reevaluation of whether the commission is serving its intended function.