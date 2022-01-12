Colorado Springs City Council on Monday, Jan. 10, deadlocked on appointing Stephannie Fortune to fill the unexpired term of Richard Skorman, who resigned effective Dec. 31 to focus on his businesses.
The 4-4 tie triggered further consideration of a candidate to be selected from a finalist field of seven, meaning Fortune remains a contender, Council President Tom Strand announced following the vote. The city announced Council will meet in a special session at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14, to revisit the appointment.
Fortune has been a behind-the-scenes operative on various community projects, including the City for Champions, which brought a downtown stadium and the Olympic & Paralympic Museum. She also worked at the Chamber of Commerce, where she frequently interfaced with the military community and business leaders, as well as elected officials at all levels of government.
Voting for Fortune were Strand, President Pro Tem Randy Helms, Wayne Williams and Mike O’Malley. Voting against were Nancy Henjum, Yolanda Avila, Bill Murray and Dave Donelson, who switched his vote for Fortune following a Dec. 13 City Council meeting.
Donelson added he would support Sallie Clark for the 15-month term of Skorman’s seat, which will be on the April 2023 city ballot to fill the remaining two years of the term.
Clark served as an El Paso County commissioner for 12 years after she served less than a term on City Council in the midst of which she sought the mayor’s job but wasn’t elected.
Fortune’s nomination was controversial from the start because she moved into Skorman’s west and southwest District 3 in November, after living in other districts for 16 years.
Some Westsiders opposed her selection based on her alleged inability to fully understand the desires and values of district voters.
Henjum noted that Council received 186 emails about Fortune’s nomination, 174 of which opposed it.
“You have been heard,” Henjum said to residents. “I do not believe that City Council’s collective judgment is superior to those of citizens regarding who should represent them.”
Henjum expressed interest in revisiting City Charter requirements that call for unexpired terms on Council to be filled by Council itself, pending a future vote of the people. That’s especially important, she noted, because two more Council appointments could occur in the next year, as Councilors Avila and Donelson are both seeking state legislative seats to be determined in November 2022. If both are elected, Council would be required to choose appointments to those seats, meaning appointees would fill a third of the nine Council seats.
About a dozen people spoke on Fortune’s behalf on Dec. 10, describing her as an energetic, committed and passionate person who cares deeply about the city and District 3.
“She can rally people at a moment’s notice to engage and make an impact,” said Laura Neumann, former chief of staff for then-Mayor Steve Bach. “When Stephannie signs on to something, she is all in — invested in mind and heart.”
But others reminded Council that Fortune’s political outlook, which leans conservative, doesn’t mirror that of Skorman, who is seen as progressive on parks and open space, the homeless and sustainability.
As District 3 resident Donna Strom noted, “Ms. Fortune is 100 percent unproven” and hasn’t lived in the district “long enough to stand and speak for us.”
Responding to public comments, Fortune urged Council to “do the right thing for the city. And that may not be me.” She said, if appointed, she’d meet with those who opposed her. “It’s about what we can all do together to make District 3 better,” she said.
The seven candidates are: Fortune, Clark, Terry Martinez, Brandy Williams, Toby Gannet, Laura Gardner and Arthur Glynn.
