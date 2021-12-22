For the second time, City Council has chosen to appoint a conservative to fill the soon-to-be vacant seat of Richard Skorman, who’s seen as progressive on various issues, including affordable housing, preservation of open space and the local legalization of recreational marijuana.
The resignation of Skorman, who is stepping down to focus on his businesses, becomes effective Dec. 31. Stephannie Fortune will officially be appointed to Council with a Jan. 10 vote.
Stephannie Fortune, an ally of Mayor John Suthers who’s been linked with Republican officeholders, moved into Skorman’s west and southwest District 3 just a month ago. Fortune was selected by five of eight Council members. (Skorman didn’t participate.)
Supporting Fortune in a field of seven finalists who interviewed Monday, Dec. 13, were Wayne Williams, Mike O’Malley, Dave Donelson, Randy Helms and Council President Tom Strand.
Voting for retired school principal and long-time Westsider Terry Martinez were Bill Murray, Yolanda Avila and Nancy Henjum.
In 2006, when Skorman resigned his Council seat to work as regional director for then-U.S. Sen. Ken Salazar, Council chose Republican and conservative Bernie Herpin to fill the seat.
Skorman’s district is diverse, containing the upscale Broadmoor hotel and Cheyenne Mountain Resort, the historic Westside, middle- to lower-middle class neighborhoods like Ivywild and Stratton Meadows, and the Downtown area.
“Why am I doing this?” Fortune said to Council during her Dec. 13 interview. “I love this city, and I love District 3. I’ve poured my heart into this city since I arrived 16 years ago.”
Fortune worked for a Republican congressman and as chief of staff to Lt. Gov. Jane Norton in Gov. Bill Owens’ administration. She moved to Colorado Springs to take a job with the then-Greater Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce. When the chamber reorganized, Fortune was hired by then-Chancellor Pam Shockley at UCCS and has since served on a variety of local boards and committees. She was a key figure in promotion of the Springs’ City for Champions initiative that led to construction of the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum and other tourism venues.
Fortune and her husband, Kent, had lived in the northern Council District 2 until roughly a month ago. She said she and her husband had searched for a house in District 3 for two years before recently buying a condominium 1.5 miles west of The Broadmoor.
Fortune noted that her physical therapist works in District 3, as does her hair stylist. Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, on whose board she’s served, also is located in the district, as was her wedding caterer and her wedding florist. Moreover, she added, when she entertains out-of-town guests, she takes them to The Broadmoor and has hosted events at the Cheyenne Mountain Resort.
Fortune also said she plans to seek a full term in 2023.
Under questioning from Council, Fortune said she opposes allowing voters to decide whether to allow recreational marijuana shops in the city and opposes mask and vaccine mandates amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Asked about rezoning single-family areas to accommodate more dense development, she said, “We have to face the fact we’re growing up. We can’t do things the way we’ve always done things. We have to look at those density issues and figure out where they fit and don’t fit.”
Martinez told Council he’s lived in Colorado Springs, and on the Westside, all his life. He said there are solutions that don’t always involve government and that the police department has work to do in hiring people “that represent our community” and in gaining trust of all segments of the city.
He said he would allow voters to decide on recreational marijuana and would follow the science regarding mask and vaccine mandates, if recommended.
Councilor Williams said he backed Fortune because of her knowledge of local, state and federal matters. Strand added Fortune could “hit the ground running.”
But Avila urged her colleagues to take stock of Skorman’s values and those he represents. “It’s not about your district,” Avila said. “It’s about District 3 and what District 3 asked for.” His replacement should embrace issues Skorman stood for, such as helping people relocate after their apartment buildings sell and rents go up.
Dana Duggan, a Westside resident, called the choice of Fortune “very disturbing” noting her new residency in the district. “This kind of political process is something one expects in Pyongyang, not America,” she said.
Skorman did not respond to a request to comment on his chosen replacement.
