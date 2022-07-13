Colorado Springs City Council will soon hear an appeal by Kum & Go for its proposal to build a gas station and convenience store on the corner of West Brookside and South 8th streets — a plan that was shot down by the city’s Planning Commission on June 16.
Council is likely to hear the appeal on Aug. 9, after Kum & Go requested a postponement of the hearing originally scheduled for July 26, according to City Planner Matthew Alcuran.
A written appeal submitted by the company argues that the commission’s decision “was against the express language” of the city’s zoning ordinance, because a gas station is a permitted use of the 1.4-acre property under city code.
Commissioners voted 4-1 against Kum & Go last month, siding with Ivywild neighbors who say converting the property from a now-shuttered consignment store to a 24-hour gas station would not be compatible with the neighborhood and would negatively impact residents.
A change.org petition against the gas station is circulating among residents and has 578 signatures as of the Indy’s July 11 press deadline.