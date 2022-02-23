Proposals are due Feb. 28 for a permanent outdoor art installation at Panorama Park in southeast Colorado Springs. The 13.5-acre park is undergoing the largest neighborhood park renovation in city history, and the artwork will be part of the park’s design.
“Through a collaborative design process with the community, we are seeking to improve the park experience for all users through artistic and cultural expression, and we are so excited to help bring this special opportunity to southeast Colorado Springs,” park planner Connie Schmeisser said in a release.
Two panels, one comprising local artists and another including Southeast community members, will choose the artist. Applicants must have experience with public art projects, and the artwork must reflect and enhance the cultural and environmental context of the park. To apply, visit tinyurl.com/283svxcn.
The city also is seeking volunteers to serve on the Lodgers and Automobile Rental Tax Citizens’ Advisory Committee and the Stormwater Advisory Committee. Find more information about applying at coloradosprings.gov. Applications are due Feb. 25.