Four historic streetlights dating to 1930 were removed from the Old North End in October by Colorado Springs Utilities, upsetting residents who have yet to get them back. The lights were scheduled to be replaced according to regular maintenance procedures, but the department was not aware of the historic nature of these particular lights because their database doesn’t store that kind of information.
After reaching an agreement with neighborhood representatives, COS Utilities plans to reinstall the streetlights within the next two months, and a plan to install more lights with a similar historic design in the Old North End is in the works. To learn more about the lights or donate to the effort, visit northendlamplighters.org.
