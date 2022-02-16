The city of Colorado Springs agreed to settle the lawsuit over the police shooting of De’Von Bailey for $2.97 million, the city announced Feb. 8. It’s believed to be the largest such settlement in the city’s history, and it’s one of the largest settlements over police actions in the state.
The size of the settlement, the city said in a release, stems from pressure from the city’s insurance carrier, which noted that any amount over $2.97 million would have to be funded by taxpayers.
But the attorney for Bailey’s estate, Darold Killmer of Killmer, Lane & Newman, tells the Indy there’s more to the settlement than a money payout. The city also agreed to double down on officer training, including measures that combat implicit racial bias in policing.
De’Von Bailey was shot in August 2019 as he ran from police with a firearm in his shorts pocket after he was stopped for questioning regarding an alleged earlier robbery. (KRDO reported that the lawsuit claimed a suspect, who knew Bailey and a friend he was with at the time, falsely reported a robbery had occurred, leading police to stop Bailey for questioning.)
Besides the lawsuit, Bailey’s death led to an outcry from the minority community, and formation of the Law Enforcement Transparency and Accountability Commission.
Mayor John Suthers’ statement about the settlement downplayed the allegations, and stressed that the city reached a payout agreement to avoid a higher award.
“The settlement of the civil case was dictated by the desire of the city’s excess insurance carrier to resolve the matter and eliminate any risk of a jury trial in Denver,” Suthers said. “The City of Colorado Springs is self-insured up to $1M in liability for any incident. The City has excess insurance coverage for any liability in excess of $1M. The estimated cost of trying the case through appeal is $1M, so the City would be responsible for that amount whether the case was tried or settled.”
He further noted that the city’s excess insurance carrier “took the position that if the City did not agree to settle the matter for $2.975M, any verdict above that amount would be the liability of the tax payers or the police officers themselves.”
He then pointed out that an El Paso County Grand Jury, the FBI and Department of Justice agreed the officers acted in self-defense and “wholly in conformance with the law,” leading the city to believe it was “prudent to allow the insurance company to dictate settlement of the case.”
Suthers also said the judge and insurance adjusters never stated the officers acted unlawfully or contrary to department policy. “Rather, the insurance carrier cited the ‘anti-law enforcement climate around the country,’ and much larger settlements in other cases in support of its desire to settle this case.”
One of those was in the case of Elijah McClain, who was attacked by police and medics after being reported by a citizen as looking “sketchy” as he walked home one evening in Aurora. The city of Aurora paid a record $15 million to settle the case, also handled by the Killmer firm.
Suthers wrapped up his comments by committing to hold officers accountable when they violate the law or policy, but adding that when they follow the law, the city will stand behind them, “regardless of how loud the few voices demanding otherwise.”
It’s worth noting that neither Suthers’ statement nor one issued by police named De’Von Bailey.
After some in the minority community insisted that Bailey’s case was racially motivated and that local law enforcement targets people of color in police shootings, the Indy analyzed 19 years’ worth of police shootings locally and found that based on an analysis of 69 people shot by officers, six, or 9 percent, were Black, while 6.9 percent of the population is Black. Experts caution against jumping to a conclusion, however, based on such a small data set.
In CSPD’s statement, the department says “unequivocally that this settlement is not, in any way, an admission or indication of wrongdoing by these officers.”
The statement also downplayed the additional requirements of the settlement, which include participating in a United Way campaign and retaining officers’ records, saying those measures are already in place.
“We remain committed to serving our community honorably, humbly, and professionally, as well as supporting our officers who continue to keep Colorado Springs safe,” the statement said.
Killmer tells the Indy the city’s commentary on the settlement suggests officers were exonerated by the investigation. But that’s not necessarily true, he says.
“The CSPD was investigated by the [El Paso County] Sheriff’s Office. That’s like being investigated by your brother,” he says. “There was no independent investigation, ever, on this. I was disturbed by the city’s statement that they had done nothing wrong.”
Killmer, who represented Bailey’s estate, including his parents, Greg Bailey and Delisha Searcy, and his former girlfriend, Laquana Gardner, the mother of their child, Rosyanna, says beyond the payment of the money, the city must provide training for “every single officer regarding the new civil rights bill passed last year [by the Legislature]. They haven’t received training on that.”
In addition, the city has to provide “anti-bias” training, because, as Killmer says, “Implicit racial bias is a problem. It’s been a problem in Colorado Springs. They finally agreed they’re going to train officers for red flags when racial bias is creeping into their decision-making. We believe it entered into the De’Von Bailey case.”
Also, CSPD must augment its program to intervene early for use of force. In other words, if they identify officers who frequently resort to using force, the department must take steps to address it.
Killmer says those measures are “designed to improve training or help [the] community trust policing a little bit more.”
Asked what mechanism will be used to monitor the city’s progress with all those training requirements, Killmer says, “There’s an element of good faith and trust, but if it comes to our attention they’re not complying, we can sue to enforce them. It’s hard to force them to follow up on it, but it’s not impossible.”
Bailey’s father, Greg, said in a statement, “Nothing in this nightmare could ever make what happened to my son OK or justifiable. There is no amount of money that will bring him back. He was running away, and they shot him in the back like an animal. I miss De’Von every day.”