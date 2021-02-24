Dozens of protesters gathered outside the Creekside Success Center for the School District 49 Board of Education meeting on Feb. 11. The protest was organized by the Empowerment Solidarity Network in response to a letter the district sent to parents, apologizing for an art lesson at Bennett Ranch Elementary School that featured a mural with the words “Black Lives Matter,” as part of a lesson on Martin Luther King Jr. and the civil rights movement.
The letter, sent by Bennett Ranch Elementary School Principal Martina Meadows read, in part, “The classroom presentation included some depictions with direct connection to recent events in our country, including Black Lives Matter. We recognize some will find these topics controversial, and based on district policy, all of our families have the option to determine their student’s participation through advanced notice.”
Activists, as well as teachers, students and parents in D49, took exception to the district’s letter and the implication that Black Lives Matter was controversial. They addressed the D49 Board of Education during the open comment period at the meeting. In response, D49 Chief Education Officer Peter Hilts and Louis Fletcher, director of culture and services for D49, clarified the purpose and intent of the district’s policy on controversial materials and encouraged community members to participate in D49’s Equity Leadership Advisory Council.
“There is nothing controversial about Black Lives Matter,” said Ron B., a parent of three multiracial children who go to school in D49, during his comments at the meeting.
District leadership repeatedly blamed the media for the controversy over the Bennett Ranch Elementary School incident. “The recent topics we’ve been dealing with have been good topics to have good conversations with, but it’s been disappointing the way some of this has been portrayed by the media,” said Brett Ridgway, D49’s chief business officer. “Some of this has been intended to be provocative, rather than informative. Some media outlets haven’t picked it up at all, and that should be some indication that there’s likely more to the story. There is a lot to the story, and we want to make sure that there’s clarity in that.”
David Nancarrow, D49’s communications director, elaborated on Ridgway’s claims via email. “Headlines and reporting claiming that Ms. Meadows, the school principal, reprimanded the teacher about the content of the lesson are sensational, but untrue and unfair,” he said. “Ms. Meadows correctly asserted our policy and directed the teacher to offer parents advance notice about the lesson because the term is used to refer to a statement, an organization, and a wide range of activism and events — which makes it a sensitive subject. The teacher did not follow through, so the principal took responsibility and apologized. In a district that has made great efforts and progress in hiring and promoting BIPOC [Black, Indigenous and people of color] leaders, it is disappointing that the measured leadership of one member of that cohort has been undermined by multiple media outlets.”
Despite Ridgway’s claims that the story was misrepresented, parents took the opportunity to address concerns over what they see as racial disparities within the district.
“Everyone here who is not raising a minority child, or a mixed kid, you really don’t know where we’re coming from,” said Ron. “Every day it’s a struggle to try to raise a minority child or a mixed kid in Colorado Springs, especially in the district that we’re in. Almost every day somebody comes home and it’s a battle or a fire that I’ve got to put out because they don’t understand what was told to them or what was said to them, and the schools are not helping with that. If you only have 5 percent of a Black population in your schools I don’t think you guys know how to manage, or cater, or help the Black community. I don’t know the full details of what happened to the art student, but it’s art. Do you ban the statue of David? Do you ban art by Michelangelo? There is a lot of stuff in school that is controversial. Art is truly not.”
Teachers also have concerns about how the district responded to the situation.
“I’m super upset with how the district responded to it and as a teacher of color in the district with children of color in the school I feel saddened and disrespected,” said a D49 teacher who asked not to be named due to fear of retaliation. “Black Lives Matter does not have many meanings. There is one meaning. I’m saddened that my kids’ lives don’t matter according to the district and that other kids shouldn’t be learning equity and the disparities that Black and brown students experience every day of their lives.”
These concerns are not new for D49, which was placed under Department of Justice scrutiny in 2010 following accusations of racial bias and harassment.
“Had you stood here in 2010 you would have heard from members of our community,” said Hilts, who addressed the board and community members after the public comment portion of the meeting. “Promise Lee is a pastor in our community and a leader and they called us to account in District 49 that we needed to be an inclusive district. At that time, language like ‘tolerance,’ was more common. Today we’re speaking about justice, and bias, and privilege. We went through a series of years where we were under strict oversight by the Department of Justice. That’s not lost on us. That is our history, but at the same time we were going through that, we became one of the primary sponsors and participants in the Educating Children of Color conference. We started a cultural capacity initiative. We created the Department of Culture and Services that Dr. Fletcher has led since then, and then we launched into the restorative practices that we call BRIGHT [Building Restorative Interventions Growing Honorable Traditions].”
Hilts emphasized it was not the content of the teacher’s lesson — which Hilts said he supported — rather the breach of the district policy that prompted the letter to parents.
“We believe that story was misreported,” he said. “We believe that the characterization that the teacher was reprimanded for the content of the lesson, we believe that was misreported. The lesson was approved, and many lessons like it are approved.”
Hilts reaffirmed D49’s commitment to equity, and introduced the district’s new council.
“A year ago, before the contemporary surge of Black Lives Matter, before Ahmaud Arbery was murdered, before George Floyd was murdered — and I know I’m using a word that not everyone agrees with, but I’m using it because that’s what I believe — before that happened, you as a board adopted the strategic priority that we would value all people,” he said. “We believe that the training we’re doing, the teaching we’re doing, and even the openness and transparency we have, that we’ve got a lot more work to do, that is all consistent with what you said we should do. That’s why we launched the Equity Leadership Advisory Council.”
Nancarrow notes that the council was introduced last year. “D49 has been working on equity leadership for a decade, and the ELAC is the most recent iteration of leadership groups that have emerged through our work over the last decade,” he said. “The specific launch of the ELAC was last February when our board adopted a new strategic priority — the first in six years — to Value All People. The ELAC is our main strategy to operationalize that priority.”
Fletcher challenged the audience to get involved. “With the ELAC we’re getting any of you, who have an interest in equity in the district, to come join the council. Let’s talk, and let’s make it happen in a way that respects who we are as a community.”
Nancarrow says the ELAC will provide research, recommendations, event support, and policy guidance to D49’s leadership as requested.
“The ELAC has been meeting through the duration of the pandemic to develop a charter and expand membership,” he said. “Work started under Dr. Fletcher’s oversight last summer, with the goal of creating a sustainable equity advisory council — which takes time. The ELAC has developed a formal set of strategies, goals and definitions, which will direct our work through the rest of this year and through a major launch into the new school year. In parallel with the work of the ELAC, D49 has contracted with local experts to provide staff training on bias, privilege and systemic racism. Some individual members of the ELAC are also leading school-level councils in book studies and in developing school-specific initiatives.”
Hilts sees the council as a positive step for the district. “We live, work and serve across this entire region, and so our ELAC recognizes that and it’s an attempt to bring many voices to many tables to talk about many issues,” he said. “We know we have a very long journey ahead. We have a lot of work to do. We’re still very much in the learning phase, but if we do the work and we honor the work then we’ll be in a position where we can lead. Our ELAC is our best and our prominent strategy to move in that direction.”
Disclosure: Heidi Beedle is a former employee of School District 49.