The city of Colorado Springs kicked off its Clean Water Community Challenge on Aug. 4 with the installation of a new Gutter Bin system, sponsored by GE Johnson Construction Company. The Gutter Bin system consists of a removable “Mundus Bag,” a water filter that fits in the Gutter Bin and acts like a coffee filter for storm drains. The city launched a Gutter Bin pilot program in July 2019, part of a partnership with Frog Creek Partners, a Wyoming-based environmental technology company, to reduce the amount of trash entering the city’s stormwater system.
“Thousands of pounds of trash and debris enter our stormwater system every year which requires significant maintenance taking a toll on both our stormwater system and our watersheds,” said Jeff Besse, water quality program manager for the city of Colorado Springs, in a news release. “The Clean Water Community Challenge allows businesses and organizations to actively reduce the amount of pollution in our waterways while leaving a legacy of clean water with curbside branding.”
Following installation, Besse and other city employees checked a previously installed Gutter Bin at the intersection of Tejon and Cimarron streets. The Mundus Bag had captured 21 pounds of refuse in the last 30 days, including plastics that would have made their way into Fountain Creek.
The city is now accepting sponsors to help fund additional Gutter Bins throughout Colorado Springs. The sponsor’s logo will be prominently displayed on the bin to bring awareness to the need to keep pollution out of storm drains and highlight local businesses for their support.