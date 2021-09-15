Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera and U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse (D-CD2) announced Sept. 10 the creation of the Colorado Climate Corps.
The group was created in collaboration with Serve Colorado and the Colorado Interagency Climate Team.
The first Colorado Climate Corps program will place 240 AmeriCorps members in 55 counties across Colorado to help mitigate the threat of future wildfires and floods; improve the health and resiliency of public lands; provide resources and education to marginalized communities experiencing effects of climate change; and conduct energy and water weatherization and retrofitting to low-income households to conserve resources and lower utility bills.