Note: This story has been updated with the latest numbers released by CSPD late Nov. 28.
Questions are still emerging over a June 2021 bomb threat allegedly made by Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, believed to be the same Aldrich accused of the Club Q attack that killed five people and injured 22.
KKTV obtained arrest papers related to last year’s bomb threat, which offer new details about potential plans Aldrich had to carry out a mass shooting.
KKTV reported that in the 2021 arrest affidavit, Aldrich told family they (Aldrich’s preferred pronouns are they/them) “planned to carry out a mass shooting” and expressed wanting "to go out in a blaze.” Aldrich also threatened their grandparents with a gun and said “if they moved it would interfere with his plans to carry out a mass shooting and bombing,” according to the arrest papers, which KKTV did not publish.
Records of the June 2021 case are sealed and not available publicly, because 4th Judicial District Attorney Michael Allen dropped the charges. Allen and police have declined to confirm that the threats were made by the same Aldrich, citing Colorado’s “very restrictive sealing laws” that protect people arrested for crimes that are later dismissed.
This El Paso County Sheriff’s Office press release from the 2021 arrest outlines the bomb threat and names the suspect as Anderson Lee Aldrich, who has the same birthday as the alleged Club Q shooter.
Questions have been raised about whether police could or should have initiated a court process to seize weapons Aldrich may have had at the time, under Colorado’s red flag law, that aims to disarm people deemed to be a danger to themselves or others.
The state’s red flag law — dealing with Extreme Risk Protection Orders — is explained in this story from the Colorado Springs Business Journal, the Indy's sister publication, which includes background on some El Paso County officials’ opposition to the law.
The Hill reported Sunday that Gov. Jared Polis said he’ll “take a hard look” at why the state’s red flag law didn’t stop the Club Q shooting, and that an expansion of the legislation may be needed.
Suspected shooter's identity
Aldrich’s defense attorneys, assigned Colorado State Public Defenders, said in district court filings last week that Aldrich identifies as non-binary and uses they/them pronouns. Aldrich will be referred to as “Mx. Aldrich,” the filings said. Aldrich was booked to El Paso County Jail on Nov. 23 as a male inmate, according to booking records.
Aldrich appeared virtually on Nov. 23 for a video advisement, the suspect’s first court appearance. Multiple media outlets reported that Aldrich had visible injuries, was slumped over and had slurred speech during the appearance.
Second 'hero' in Club Q shooting speaks
The second man who helped take down the Club Q shooter spoke publicly for the first time. He is Thomas James, a petty officer second class in the U.S. Navy. James and U.S. Army Veteran and Atrevida Beer Co. Co-owner Richard Fierro subdued the shooter and saved lives, Colorado Springs officials said.
James is still recovering from being injured in the attack, at Centura Penrose Hospital. He’s in stable condition, said a Nov. 27 Centura Health statement. The statement included the following comments from James about Club Q and the mass shooting:
“I simply wanted to save the family I found,” James said. “If I had my way, I would shield everyone I could from the nonsensical acts of hate in the world, but I am only one person.
“Thankfully, we are family, and family looks after one another. We came a long way from Stonewall. Bullies aren’t invincible.
“I want to support everyone who has known the pain and loss that have been all too common these past few years. My thoughts are with those we lost on Nov. 19, and those who are still recovering from their injuries.
“To the youth I say be brave. Your family is out there. You are loved and valued. So when you come out of the closet, come out swinging.”
Latest from CSPD
The Colorado Springs Police Department sent a press release correcting victim counts and giving an update on the Club Q crime scene, late on Nov. 28.
The detailed victim count is five killed, 17 injured with gunshot wounds and five with a different injury, according to CSPD. The release also mentioned 12 additional victims with “no visible injuries.”
CSPD and the FBI are working to identify all victims — anyone who was in Club Q around midnight on Nov. 19 during the shooting. People who were there — or who know someone who was — are encouraged to call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.
CSPD's release also said the investigation at Club Q itself is finished, and the building was released to owners on Nov. 25.
CSPD will start returning personal items that people left at Club Q during the shooting. They’ll have the items on Nov. 29 at the Community Resource Expo at the Kevin O’Neil Cybersecurity Education and Resource Center at 3650 N. Nevada Avenue, which runs from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. People can also contact CSPD’s non-emergency number, 719-444-7000, and a detective will get in touch to return belongings.
Pride at City Hall
A 25-foot section of the historic "Sacred Cloth" pride flag was unfurled at City Hall on Nov. 23 to honor the LGBTQ community and victims of the Club Q shooting.
Hundreds gathered outside of City Hall for a ceremony to present the flag, which featured remarks from local elected leaders. More about the flag and ceremony can be found in this Business Journal story, and the Indy posted video coverage of the event.