The dawn of the Atomic Age altered the consciousness of every nation, for obvious reasons: The sudden realization that entire cities and much of their populations could be reduced to ash in a single strike makes one rethink the world order, and maybe everything else, too. Perhaps nowhere was this clearer than in pop culture.
In the States, cartoon characters like Rocky and Bullwinkle allowed a young generation to laugh off the politics and dangers of the Cold War. The talking squirrel and moose faced off against a pair of thinly veiled Soviet spy stand-ins, Boris Badenov and Natasha Fatale (they were from “Pottsylvania,” not Russia). The pair’s animated adventures aired from 1959 to 1964, as they foiled plots based on equally thinly veiled versions of nuclear weapons (Boris and Natasha once attempted to use the “Guns of Abalone” to destroy the world). Keep in mind, while these cartoons were running, the Soviet Union was sending ballistic missiles to Cuba.
Three years after the show premiered, in 1962, Stan Lee and Jack Kirby would co-create The Incredible Hulk. Mild-mannered Dr. Bruce Banner (alter-egos all had to be mild-mannered back then, it was a rule) created an experimental nuclear bomb and then got caught in his own weapon’s blast. The ensuing gamma radiation transformed him into the big green guy (Hulk was actually gray in his earliest appearances) when under enough emotional duress, giving him near-limitless strength. Of course, once loosed, the Hulk’s rage could not be controlled, and he would smash up New York as often as he did bad guys — a clear representation of a nation’s nuclear anxiety, and reckoning with its own guilt.
As the only country that’s suffered an actual nuclear attack, no country’s psyche was affected more than Japan’s. Scores of atomic-influenced creations rose to popularity in the aftermath of World War II, but Godzilla is probably Japan’s most famous atomic-age creation. The creature was awakened from his slumber on the seabed by nuclear weapons, then made a beeline to Tokyo to wreak havoc. It’s a pretty straightforward lesson on the perils of atomic energy.
Astro Boy, however, came first, in a 1951 manga series by legendary cartoonist Osamu Tezuka. His name in Japan (the Mighty Atom) better illustrates his connection to nuclear power. A robot built in the form of a young boy, Atom was powered by nuclear energy but, unlike Godzilla, used it to fight for peace, flipping the script on how the power was used against Japan to destroy, and reflecting the nation’s — and the world’s — hope that nuclear power could someday lead to a utopian age, rather than destruction. Yes, he fought for peace with atomic-powered machine guns that emerged from his rear, but still, at least he wasn’t actively trashing downtown Tokyo.