The city issued a request for proposals Aug. 26 seeking to hire a consultant to develop a master plan and provide community outreach for the undeveloped Bulldog Coleman Community Park.
With 69.31 acres surrounding Security Service Field in northeast Colorado Springs, off Tutt Boulevard and Barnes Road, the site includes the former Switchbacks soccer field, now used for practice. That use agreement ends in 2024.
Due on Sept. 23, proposals should include plans for “a multi-faceted outdoor recreational and sports oriented hub on the east side,” the RFP says.
The project planning scope will incorporate Sand Creek trail connectivity as well as the off-site southern detention pond for trail, overlook, or other opportunities, according to the RFP.
The consultant will work with the Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department to handle public meetings and outreach and present findings to the Parks Advisory Board.
“Staff seeks fresh ideas, value added where possible, and to deploy new and existing technology within the process,” the RFP says.
Coleman Park is named for Norman “Bulldog” Coleman, a Naval officer who moved to Colorado Springs in 1959. He was a business booster with philanthropic interests. He died in 1994, a year before the city acquired the first tract of land for Coleman Park.