Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser had a busy week, joining 24 other attorneys general in opposing Texas’ new abortion law and issuing a report about Aurora’s illegal use of force against minority citizens.
The Texas law bans abortion after six weeks, before most women know they’re pregnant. Weiser’s action supports the U.S. Department of Justice’s challenge to the law and its motion for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction of the law, which went into effect earlier this month.
The brief argues that the ban, which sets a bounty of $10,000 on anyone helping a woman to get an abortion, violates nearly 50 years of Supreme Court precedent.
In the Aurora Police Department case, a Colorado Department of Law investigation team found that the force has shown a pattern and practice of violating state and federal law through racially biased policing, using excessive force, and failing to record legally required information when interacting with the community. The investigation also found Aurora Fire Department showed a pattern of administering ketamine in violation of the law.
The Department of Law “strongly recommends” Aurora enter into a consent decree to allow independent oversight and changes to policies, training, record-keeping and hiring.