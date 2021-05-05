Colorado College, the University of Colorado system and Colorado State University recently joined other institutions in making vaccinations mandatory for students and staff planning to return to their campuses.
“Colorado College will require all students, faculty and staff who are learning, living, working on or accessing campus for the 2021-22 year to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19,” reads a description of the new policy on the CC website.
Dr. Angie Paccione, executive director of the Colorado Department of Higher Education, said in a press release that the decision to require vaccines was reached after consulting with the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment.
“After discussions with our institution presidents and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE), we think it’s appropriate to expect our colleges and universities to require students to be fully vaccinated this fall,” Paccione said.
More information on CC’s decision and upcoming vaccination clinics can be found at bit.ly/3tiR0rC.