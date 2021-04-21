Colorado this month relinquished control of pandemic-related restrictions to its 64 counties to handle on a case-by-case basis, while maintaining control over large indoor events and still requiring mask wearing and social distancing in most cases.
While some counties have chosen to maintain a local dial framework for keeping some restrictions in place — such as the Denver metro area — El Paso County is among those that will not implement any local dial beyond what has already been established by the state.
That means restrictions on unseated outdoor activities have been lifted, whereas seated outdoor events that are ticketed and exceed 30,000 square feet must consult with public health departments on other restrictions that may be put in place before they can be held.
Restrictions on indoor activities have been eased. Gyms and restaurants may now operate at full capacity, for example, while still maintaining masking and social distancing requirements. Indoor events with under 100 people have no additional restrictions, but indoor events with between 100 to 500 people must maintain social distancing and comply with the standing state mask order. Events held indoors with more than 500 people must consult public health departments.
So far, 28 counties in the state have opted not to implement any local dial framework, but the state may again tighten restrictions on counties if new cases restrict capacity at local hospitals.