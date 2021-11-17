The Colorado Department of Agriculture (CDA), working with the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) and Denver Dumb Friends League, seized over 30 animals on Nov. 4, suspended the license of New Hope Rescue and issued a cease and desist order due to the results of an investigation with the Animal Law Enforcement Division of HSPPR.
The investigation determined that New Hope Rescue willfully and deliberately violated PACFA (Pet Animal Care and Facilities Act) regulations, which require pet animal facilities to properly isolate dogs with communicable disease and provide timely veterinary care to sick, diseased or injured dogs.
“To preserve the safety, health, and welfare of pets and pet owners in Colorado Springs, it was imperative that CDA take this emergency action to immediately suspend the PACFA license for New Hope Rescue,” said Nick Fisher, PACFA program section chief, in a Nov. 5 news release. “CDA has serious concerns about the potential for the community spread of distemper through dogs from New Hope Rescue and through unknown exposure to dogs in the community via dog parks, boarding facilities, dog daycare facilities, and at retail establishments that allow dogs on premises. We recommend anyone who has adopted or fostered animals from New Hope Rescue in the past two months to contact their veterinarian for an examination of their pet animals.”
Distemper is a highly contagious viral disease that affects dogs, felines and wildlife. According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, it causes severe illness and is often fatal. Mortality rates of up to 50 percent have been reported. It affects numerous systems, including the respiratory, gastrointestinal and central nervous systems. Patients that survive can have lifelong deficits. In addition, patients are at risk for intermittent shedding of the virus even after recovery.
According to a copy of the Nov. 5 summons issued to Joann Roof, the director of New Hope Rescue, she is facing five counts of cruelty to animals for failing to “provide adequate vet care, resulting in unjustifiable pain and suffering.” The charges were associated with the dogs Zio, Spitzer, Frankenstein, Nova and Claus. On Sept. 16, officers with HSPPR’s Animal Law Enforcement Division executed a search warrant at New Hope with officials from PACFA.
According to the summons affidavit, “We observed a red Australian Cattle Dog mix type-dog with a sticky note which read ‘Zio’ on the kennel. I observed ‘Zio’ to sit up with her tail tucked between her legs, she was sneezing and began coughing so hard that we thought she may vomit. There was mucus around her nose and eyes and she did not stop coughing the entire time we were in the room with her.”
In the basement kennels officers found Frankenstein, a German Shepherd, who had severe lacerations around his neck and waist, which “appeared to be consistent with something being tied around the neck either too tight or for too long possibly.”
Nova, a Siberian Husky mix, was being kept in a wire kennel in “what appeared to possibly be a storage room, or wash room.” The officers noted that Nova’s body condition was “2/9” based on the commonly used Purina Body Condition System, which evaluates the weight and body condition of an animal. A “2/9” on the Purina BCS means, “Ribs, lumbar vertebrae and pelvic bones easily visible. No palpable fat. Some evidence of other bony prominence. Minimal loss of muscle mass.”
Claus and Spitzer were identified as “dogs of interest.” They were being kept in a tan Tuff Shed at the back of New Hope’s property. According to the affidavit, “The floor of the shed was covered in a large blue tarp and both dogs were contained within a black wire play-pen type enclosure. There was diarrhea in numerous places on [top of the tarp] and there were three full bowls of wet food that appeared not to have been touched in some time, as the tops were hardened and dry, and one bowl of water.
Officers noted, “‘Claus’ was lying on his side on a blanket and I observed his head to be shaking involuntarily back and forth and when I called him, he would not stand up. Tremors and neurological distress are known to be a sign of distemper in dogs.” Officers were unable to evaluate Claus on the Purina BCS, but Spitzer was evaluated as 1.5/9. Claus was “not able to walk by himself and his nostrils were completely crusted over and he was attempting to breathe out of his mouth and was drooling.”
Officers questioned New Hope’s veterinarian, identified in the affidavit as Dr. Frank Smith, who claimed that none of the five dogs had been seen by a him since Sept. 2. According to the affidavit, “Dr. Smith stated he does not believe in distemper tests and that he does not even order them.” Smith is also facing charges of animal cruelty.