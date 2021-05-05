To safely roll back public health restrictions, 70 percent of Colorado residents need to get vaccinated against COVID-19, researchers at University of Colorado Boulder and CU Anschutz Medical Campus concluded in a recent study.
Colorado has a lot of work to do, the study found.
“Everyone likes to talk about how we’re almost there, that we’re in the endgame,” said Andrea Buchwald, research associate at the Colorado School of Public Health at CU Anschutz. “But we have to make a shared decision as a society to get vaccinated if we want to get back to this idea of normal.”
If a few counties rolled back restrictions too soon, the study found, they could kick off a wave of infections across the entire state.
The state reported about 32 percent of the population had been fully vaccinated as of April 30. In El Paso County, less than 21 percent had been fully vaccinated as of that date, despite an expansion of outreach and a campaign by local officials to “Don’t Wait. Vaccinate!” — PZ