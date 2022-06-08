Federal researchers have found that parts of the Colorado River are drying out due to “climate-driven changes in stream flows,” according to The Denver Post.
The study focused on the Colorado River Basin, which covers a seven-state area. The lead author of the study, hydrologist Katrina Bennett, told the Post that Colorado will lose around 50-60 percent of its snow by 2080. For Colorado and other states in the upper-basin area, less snow would result in less spring snow melting and, consequently, less water in streams, especially in the Rockies.
Colorado River water supplies food growers who produce much of the nation’s fruits and vegetables, according to the Post.