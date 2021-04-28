In the past three decades, the world’s pollinators have suffered serious losses from climate change, pesticides, diseases, and lack of habitat and genetic diversity. It’s so bad, researchers are working to build brush-wielding, wheeled robots to replace living pollinators including bees, butterflies, moths and bats.
A very mixed group of Coloradans have joined forces to support wild pollinators while focusing public attention on threats to their survival, and one of their projects is the pollinator-themed license plate. First Gentleman Marlon Reis joined the People and Pollinators Action Network and others in soliciting designs for the new plates though a competition. On April 21, Alain Suel of Denver won with his design featuring the Hunt’s bumblebee and a blanket flower.
A bipartisan foursome in the Colorado House and Senate has sponsored HB21-1145, Support Pollinator Special License Plate, in this year’s legislative session. If it passes, the new pollinator plates could be yours for a donation to a designated nonprofit, along with regular fees.