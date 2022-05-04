Due to several factors — most notably, current and forecasted drought conditions, and warmer and drier weather patterns — wildland fire potential is expected to be above average this summer in the Pikes Peak region.
The 2022 Wildfire Preparedness Plan, released by the state last month, predicts an active fire season. “There’s not a lot of moisture in the forecast,” says Ashley Whitworth, who oversees the Colorado Springs Fire Department Wildfire Mitigation Program. “We’re looking at May, June, July, August, being very dry with little to no moisture, and then potentially having maybe some monsoons later in the summer.”
Fire risk varies from region to region. In May, fire risk is expected to remain normal in northwest Colorado; southern Colorado, however, will continue to face above-normal fire potential. Last year’s summer monsoon helped dampen fires, but it also led to vegetation growth, which could become fuel for this summer’s fires.
The following month, risk is high across the state (with the exception of the northeast) due to warmer and drier weather. In July, there is the possibility of a southwest monsoon, as La Niña wanes, which could potentially drop fire potential in the west to normal ranges.
“Colorado could very well be headed towards the worst wildfire season in the state’s history,” said Colorado Senate President Steve Fenberg in an April 22 press release. “We need to take action, which is why we are providing immediate support to communities rebuilding and recovering from wildfires, improving our ability to respond to the types of catastrophic wildfires we’ve seen in recent years, preparing for future disasters that may be just around the corner.” Fenberg is sponsoring legislation that would allocate $15 million to a new Disaster Resilience Rebuilding Program and $20 million to a Disaster Recovery and Resilience Program. Additionally, the bill would create the Office of Climate Preparedness, which would coordinate recovery and prevention efforts.
The Colorado House also recently passed three new wildfire bills which, if enacted, would save homeowners money on wildfire mitigation; invest in wildfire prevention and watershed protection funds; and ensure fair insurance payouts are received by those displaced by wildfires.
In an average fire season, the state usually reports over 5,500 wildland fires. “As of the writing of this report, there have been multiple wildfires already in 2022, most notably the Marshall fire, the NCAR fire, and the Bent Fork and Las Animas fires, all of which spread quickly due to wind and forced evacuations,” the state report says. “It is likely that local, state, and federal response capacity will be stretched due to the duration, complexity, impacts, and overall values at risk within the wildland urban interface in Colorado.”
The majority of wildfires are human-caused. Debris burning, unattended campfires and gender reveals gone wrong are but a handful of ways a fire can get out of control. On April 15, in response to extreme fire conditions, a burn restriction order went into effect in Colorado Springs, prohibiting recreational fires, bonfires, fires on undeveloped wildland areas, outdoor smoking in parks and open spaces, and more. “Five to 10 years ago, we would not be implementing restrictions at this [time of the year],” says Whitworth. Historically, wildfire seasons were a four-month period; now, they are more likely to start earlier and end later. In fact, some simply call it a “year-round occurrence.”
This is where mitigation work comes into play. Whitworth emphasizes the importance of being proactive when it comes to fire safety. Simple measures — like clearing dead vegetation, mowing your lawn or using fire-resistant landscaping — can go a long way in protecting not only your own property, but the whole neighborhood.
The Wildfire Mitigation Program’s primary target is, naturally, the Wildland Urban Interface. They encourage residents to take advantage of free on-site consultations, where they meet with homeowners, walk through the property and advise on what they can do to make it more defensible. “That’s anything from looking at what kind of material is your roof made out of, your deck, siding,” says Whitworth. “And then what we really go into is the vegetation that’s around the house. So looking at removing hazardous vegetation within 15 feet, trimming vegetation, raking your leaves and your needles, cleaning your gutters out, cleaning your windows out, trying to plant more fire-resistant species right around the house.” In April through October, a free chipping program is offered for these 142 neighborhoods; individuals can participate by registering online.
“Anything homeowners can do before a wildfire event is going to help their home and their community. And it’s going to help firefighters too,” says Whitworth.
Families are also encouraged to prepare for possible evacuation or shelter-in-place orders by creating an emergency plan, building a disaster kit, monitoring conditions and staying informed.
Fire potential outlooks are updated monthly by the National Interagency Fire Center at https://www.predictiveservices.nifc.gov/outlooks/outlooks.htm.