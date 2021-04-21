Colorado Springs has been allocated $14 million for rental and mortgage assistance and utilities from the American Rescue Plan, prompting local officials to put together teams to help those in most need to apply.
Richard Skorman, who served as City Council president until new members were sworn in on April 20, says he wants outreach efforts to locate and assist vulnerable populations apply for the funds.
Skorman says applicants can seek back rent, mortgage payments and utilities for the past year, as well as the coming three months.
It’s important to help those unfamiliar with government applications, he says, because the money will be dispensed on a first-come, first-served basis.
The city’s Community Development Division Manager Steve Posey says the city is working with Pikes Peak United Way to hire additional staff to help residents with the application process.
Visit coloradosprings.gov/era for details.