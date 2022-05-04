The Survivor

Howard Kakita recalls watching the Enola Gay as it neared Hiroshima on Aug. 6, 1945. He and his brother were on the roof, staring at the approaching B-29 Superfortress in the sky when their grandmother shouted at them to “get the hell inside.”

“Lucky for us, my grandmother was a lot smarter than we were,” Kakita says, chuckling. He didn’t see the flash and doesn’t remember the sound. He just remembers waking up as everything around him was beginning to burn.

Miraculously, Kakita and his brother were mostly unharmed, except for a radiation burn on his brother’s forehead. His grandmother had been washing dishes by the window, which shattered, embedding shards deep into her body.

“The shards worked themselves out for years afterwards. She had a small beaker, and when a piece would come out, she would put it in there. After a couple of years, the beaker was full of shards,” Kakita says.

The three made their way west, toward the mountains, which seemed like the only place that wasn’t on fire. Most of the hibakusha (survivors of the atomic bombs) headed in that direction. Kakita still remembers the bodies floating in the river as they walked, and the people of Hiroshima he encountered along the road.

“There was no panic, really. … They were like walking zombies. Their skin was dripping from their bodies, bones were protruding. … One woman was holding her guts in as she staggered along,” Kakita says.

People had collapsed along the roadside and were begging for water, but soldiers instructed them not to give them any, saying it could kill them. “But they probably would have died anyway,” Kakita says.

There were so many bodies, they couldn’t be cremated fast enough. Many lay in the streets or under rubble for weeks. The stench of rotting flesh and burning corpses became unbearable. Kakita and his family developed serious dysentery from radiation poisoning. Within weeks, everyone’s hair had fallen out.

Kakita’s home had been 0.8 mile from the epicenter of the blast, squarely in the first “ring” of destruction. For months, his parents, back at a Japanese internment camp in Arizona, assumed their children were dead.

In 1948, Kakita returned to America, to parents he had no memory of. For years, he was unable to eat anything red or pink — spaghetti with marinara sauce, rare meat, and even pink grapefruit, were out of the question. “That eating disorder came from a combination of the gore that I saw escaping, and also upon returning to the city,” Kakita says. And though American by birth, he had come to Japan at only 2 years old.

“Our grandfather died in 1947 from cancer, and grandmother nurtured us. … Our parents were strangers to us. We didn’t want to return to America! This unknown country, that had bombed Hiroshima,” he said.

Kakita has spent years giving presentations on his experience, educating people on the horrors of nuclear conflict. But as the world’s collective arsenal grows, the war in Ukraine escalates, and the Doomsday Clock ticks closer to midnight, sometimes it’s hard to feel like he’s doing enough.

A Livable World

If you live here, it’s a scenario you’ve likely thought about. In the event of a nuclear conflict, it doesn’t take a rocket scientist (sorry) to figure out why Colorado, the Pikes Peak region and Colorado Springs itself would be crucial targets: northeastern Colorado is home to a significant chunk of America’s own nuclear arsenal. Closer to home, Cheyenne Mountain Space Force Station, Fort Carson, Peterson Space Force Base, Schriever Space Force Base, and the U.S. Air Force Academy all come to mind for Geoff Wilson, political director of the Council for a Livable World, a nonpartisan nonprofit that promotes policies to reduce and eventually eliminate nuclear weapons.

“Strategic Command and NORAD are right there. If one community was going to take this threat seriously, it should be Colorado Springs. … Absolutely it is a target, and the citizens of Colorado should do everything they can to rally for peace and support politicians that will reduce the risk of nuclear threats worldwide,” Wilson says, adding that those threats aren’t something many Americans have had to confront since the fall of the Berlin Wall.

“The idea that the world’s nuclear superpowers would be standing off against each other? I think many Americans thought that would be beyond the pale. And many would be surprised that we still maintain thousands of nuclear weapons ourselves,” Wilson says.

As proliferation continues, many believe the idea of deterrence has failed. Wilson isn’t one of them, and points out that while Ukraine is a partner, they’re not a NATO member, and don’t have security/intervention assurances member states enjoy, though “that doesn’t make what Russia has done any less awful,” Wilson says.

While NATO isn’t obligated to defend Ukraine, so far Wilson’s been impressed with the alliance coming together to rally international support and sanction Russia, which he says shows there are other tools at our disposal — Wilson pushes back hard against the idea that the only way for the U.S. to show strength is to “go bomb something.” But he still worries that Americans have forgotten the “rules of the nuclear game,” and he views discussions of a no-fly zone as a disastrous development.

“There has been some bipartisan consensus on this for once. Marco Rubio said a while ago, ‘what you’re talking about is the start of WWIII.’ The imposition of a no-fly zone isn’t just declaring no one can be here — you have to go and enforce that. In order to do that you need NATO fighters over Ukraine, that are willing to shoot down Russian air forces. And in order to do that, you must pacify Russian anti-aircraft stations, eliminate air-surveillance radar. That is a hot war … against a nation with thousands of nuclear weapons,” Wilson says.

For Wilson, cutting defense spending is crucial to de-escalating risk. He recalls a time when America led the way in arms reduction, and George H.W. Bush essentially wiped out tactical nuclear weapons — meaning weapons below a deterrence level, meant to support conventional military missions. The new boom in defense spending worries him, as he recalls Cold War-era nuclear depth charges, mines and artillery shells.

“They even developed a nuclear bazooka that was referred to as an ‘IQ test in a tube,’ because its blast radius was larger than its effective range,” Wilson recalls.

He compares these Cold War relics to a new weapon, thought up under the Trump administration: a sea-launched cruise missile with a warhead on it, that could appear on radar as an ordinary cruise missile.

“If you have a weapon that could be both nuclear or non-nuclear, and it has the same radar signature — you run into this problem that anytime the U.S. is opposed to another nuclear power and we respond with cruise missiles, the Russians or the Chinese will have to wonder, ‘Are those nuclear weapons heading towards us, or conventional weapons?’ They blur the line, that makes them dangerous. … My hope is, if we learned anything from the Cold War, it’s that more nuclear weapons don’t make us safer,” Wilson says.

Cold War kids will remember various nuclear attack drills. Even ’80s babies may remember being instructed to hide under their desks. But what can people do today, on an individual level, to prepare for a nuclear attack? According to Wilson, very little.

“This is the terrifying truth: Once nuclear weapons have been used, there is no real way to ensure anyone survives that. A ‘regional’ nuclear war in India and Pakistan could lead to the deaths of more than a billion people worldwide, due to starvation and problems with crops. … The only way to ensure any of us are safe from nuclear weapons is to ensure they are never used in the first place, and can’t escalate that far,” Wilson says.

“There are two existential threats facing humanity. One is climate change, the other is nuclear weapons. One could eventually lead to the downfall of humanity, one could do it in 30 minutes,” Wilson says.

Wilson still thinks the risk of the conflict in Ukraine going nuclear is very low, but he’s hoping that people take the war in Ukraine as a wake-up call.

“There is a great history of U.S. leadership — in both parties — of working to reduce these threats. We have cut tens of thousands of nuclear weapons from arsenals worldwide. … There is no reason the U.S. can’t continue that legacy of leadership into the future,” he says.

Another thing Wilson worries about is the economic impact of the nation’s nuclear plans. “I think the U.S. is set to spend almost $2 trillion over the next 30 years in ‘modernizing’ nuclear forces, and part of that includes producing new weapons and warheads. It’s something that … may be taking money from more important roles in the Pentagon, like cyber, or pandemic preparedness. There are some serious reasons it would be a smart, strong-on-defense issue to take a step back and recalculate just what kinds of weapons and missions the U.S. needs,” Wilson says.

The Peacemakers

The Council for a Livable World would likely find a lot of common ground with Peter and Mary Sprunger-Froese, though they would certainly take it several steps further. Veterans of anti-violence and anti-nuclear activism in Colorado Springs, they’ve lost count of how many times they’ve been arrested and thrown in jail.

The couple lives in a home with an epic view of Cheyenne Mountain (with its resident Space Force Station) — every morning they step into their yard, they’re met with the very thing they’ve dedicated their lives to fighting against. In January they participated in a demonstration at City Hall, urging the city to endorse the Treaty for the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons.

For 40 years the two have been involved in all manner of social justice movements, protests and rallies for peace, although their goals go beyond demonstrations.

“It’s about being part of an alternative. … We came here to be a part of a community that’s trying to live more sustainably on the planet and with our neighbors, including people living on the streets. How we treat the environment, how we treat the homeless, how we treat animals — the dots are all connected, and I believe the military-industrial-educational-religious-media complex is the greatest source of danger,” Sprunger-Froese says.

Peter hails from Saskatchewan, Canada, while Mary is originally from Indiana. The couple met at a Mennonite seminary and eventually decided to move to Colorado Springs with some like-minded people to form a faith-based community addressing poverty and militarism, in part drawn by the city’s huge military presence. For a long time, the group was known as the Bijou Street Community, owing to their old property on Bijou that provided long-term housing and other services for the poor, but Sprunger-Froese says there’s not a name anymore — it’s now simply a looser-knit community that’s self-defined. They’ve been involved in creating community gardens, free bicycle repair clinics, theater troupes, and more demonstrations than they can recall.

Simply put, Peter and Mary feel the nation’s priorities are backwards, and the size of the defense budget is something they find appalling. Proliferation is something they’ve thought about a lot, and they don’t put much stock in deterrence or mutually assured destruction. “What would the world be like if everyone had nuclear weapons? So we’re fine to have them, but the ‘quote’ rogue nations shouldn’t? And how do you define a rogue nation? … We’re the only nation that has used nuclear weapons, on Hiroshima and then Nagasaki,” Mary says.

Younger people have been getting involved in the movement as well, partly due to their friend Evan Weissman, who teaches a non-violence class at Colorado College. “The students have really surprised us with their tenacity, and desire to be involved in ongoing action in the Springs,” Sprunger-Froese says. While nuclear politics aren’t a tentpole issue like they were in the 1950s or 1980s, she’s encouraged that young people are getting involved. “The environment is important to that [generation], and the military is the biggest contributor to environmental degradation. … I wish more people made that connection.”

Evelyn Baher-Murphy is a first year student at Colorado College who met the Sprunger-Froeses through Weissman’s Foundations of Radical Nonviolence class.

“It was to learn about radical ways to live non-violently, and meet people who live by their own values,” Baher-Murphy says. In high school she was involved in climate activism and Black Lives Matter protests. Now she’s learning how, as taxpayers, we all feed the military-industrial complex. “I’d just like to think we can live in a world without nuclear weapons,” Baher-Murphy says.

Peter Sprunger-Froese comes from a large Mennonite family and grew up with eleven siblings. His pacifist roots come from the teachings of his parents but developed more as he studied in college and graduate school. But the core of his beliefs comes from his faith, and to him, nuclear weapons are akin to blasphemy. “Nuclear weapons are the utmost weapons of devastation of life. … They are to disclaim God. In the Judeo-Christian tradition, God said that all of the created order is good. Nuclear weapons say, ‘No, it’s not good,” Peter says.

Catastrophic Risk

For Seth Baum, executive director of the Global Catastrophic Risk Institute, it’s equally clear the risk of nuclear war is now greater. “It may still be unlikely that nuclear weapons will be used in this conflict, but it’s not impossible,” Baum says, and as Russia continues to struggle to achieve its objectives in Ukraine, their nuclear saber-rattling increases. Last week Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said there is a “serious” risk of nuclear war with the West because of the conflict in Ukraine, characterizing NATO’s support as a proxy war with Russia.

Baum says it can be hard to compare our current risk to past events like the Cuban Missile Crisis, because the public doesn’t usually hear about close calls. “It’s possible the current situation could be more dangerous than public information would suggest. But this time around we have so much [information]. There was no Twitter during the Cuban Missile Crisis,” Baum says.

In the event of a large nuclear exchange, the biggest fear may well be nuclear winter, which would make it difficult to grow food. Baum says climate models indicate the southern hemisphere would not be affected as much, but as much of the global breadbasket is in the northern hemisphere, it’s extremely cold comfort.

“In an all-out war there would be targets across Russia, Western Europe, North America. … If cities are targeted, we’re now taking out a number of important hubs for the global economy,” Baum says.

And in the modern, interconnected global economy, supply chain effects would be extensive. Baum points out that a single ship stuck in the Suez Canal snaggled global supply chains, so when totaling up local effects in targeted areas, along with systemic/environmental effects, what would be the outcome?

“Maybe civilization as a whole makes it through, maybe we don’t,” Baum says.

Regardless, in any large-scale nuclear exchange, Colorado Springs would likely be one of the first targets, in Baum’s opinion. “It’s hard to imagine a large nuclear exchange in which Colorado Springs is not targeted. It’s easier to imagine [situations] in which New York and D.C. are not targeted,” Baum says. He makes a distinction between counterforce and counter-value targeting: counterforce intends to hit military installations, especially nuclear ones, in an attempt to limit the other side’s capacity to counter-attack, whereas counter-value means taking out whatever it is the other side cares about — generally cities, and that’s only if deterrence fails, as there’s little military value in destroying enemy cities.

On the issue of preparedness, Baum says that “I do think it’s quite reasonable for people to make basic plans and preparations. … This could be the same sort of prep that one would make for a wide range of disaster scenarios, the sort of things that might be useful if a natural disaster hits your area.” He recommends Ready.gov, a U.S. Department of Homeland Security site that contains a wealth of information on prepping for various disaster scenarios. But the ranks of those willing to go much further are growing.

The Prepper

Dr. Drew Miller, USAF Colonel (retired) and CEO of Fortitude Ranch, knows a thing or two about being prepared. It may be tempting to think of an apocalypse “prepper” as some kind of Snuffy Smith/Pappy Finn-type of anti-guvmint crackpot, hidden away in a mountain compound with one or two teeth and a basement full of ammunition, venison jerky and canned raspberry preserves. Miller is not that.

A graduate of the Air Force Academy and a 30-year military veteran (and former intelligence officer at the Strategic Air Command), Miller has created a business out of preparation — and not just for a nuclear war, but a pandemic, an electrical grid failure, or whatever other endgame scenario one could imagine. His Harvard Ph.D. dissertation was on underground nuclear defense shelters and field fortifications for NATO troops.

“I know nuclear weapons policy, and I’ve worked in the defense community — and not just as a military guy but also as a defense consultant. … I’ve done a lot of work in the nuclear sector and as a former intelligence officer, I am aware of the threats,” Miller says.

He utterly refutes what he sees as a misperception that the world is safer now than it was in the Cold War — from nuclear war, or anything else.

“If you were to poll people in Colorado Springs, or anywhere, asking, ‘Are you safer now than during the Cold War’… they’d probably overwhelmingly say, ‘Yeah we’re a lot safer now’ and they’re absolutely wrong. Because of advances in technology, every year it gets worse,” Miller says.

As examples he cites bio-tech, AI, nano-tech and the increasing ease of developing nuclear weapons. “We’re still assuming the only way to make a nuclear weapon is the same way we did back in the 1940s, and we’re crazy to think that. There are advances all the time, new ways to enrich uranium, and people will discover over time new ways to make nuclear fuels. … Anyone who think they’re going to stop nuclear proliferation, I think they’re deluding themselves,” Miller says.

Miller believes we’re fast approaching the point where a nation-state’s resources, or even those of a large terrorist group, won’t be necessary to create viruses or viable nuclear weapons. It’s the aftermath that worries him most.

“The economy won’t function, things will break down, people will be starving, and law and order will break down. That could last for a long time,” Miller says.

And hence, Fortitude Ranch. Miller says that most preppers simply have a single home in a remote area.

“And yes, they are certainly better off there than in a Colorado Springs suburb, but if it gets bad, the people in Denver and Colorado Springs will head to the mountains. They will be out there with you, and they could break into your house and kill you if you don’t have guards on duty. We figured out you need to be part of a survival community,” Miller says. Many of those operate on a volunteer basis, to which Miller says: good luck.

“You might last a while, but your group will fall apart because there is too much money to collect, too many decisions to make, and you can’t get a large group to agree on anything,” Miller says. Fans of The Walking Dead will likely agree.

Fortitude Ranch is a business, operating on a country club membership model. Members join, pay an upfront fee and quarterly dues, and in good times, can come out to Fortitude to vacation. In bad times, they’d come to stay — serving as guards, doing kitchen duty, gathering wood, and whatever other tasks may be necessary, like constructing defensive fortifications.

When it comes to a nuclear exchange, Miller says most people still picture Russia trying to take out NORAD, or a scenario from Red Dawn. “That’s a big nuclear war. That, I think, is very unlikely. Russia would get clobbered by us, we’d be doing massive attacks on them,” Miller says, though he estimates Colorado Springs would be a top-10 target in the event of a massive nuclear war.

More likely in his mind is something like an electro-magnetic pulse (EMP) strike: a weapon detonated above the U.S., high up in the atmosphere, so accuracy doesn’t matter — which is why even North Korea’s arsenal is a threat.

“Even if North Korea increased their force tenfold, they’re not going to take out the U.S. strategic nuclear power — they’re not even going to come close. But they don’t need that. All they need is to launch one or two weapons that can detonate inaccurately … in the air high above the U.S., and our electrical grid will be ruined. It’s not down for weeks, or months, it’s down for at least a year, maybe longer. When those transformers get knocked out, they are difficult to replace,” Miller says, adding that the U.S. no longer produces any in-country.

Miller says in one congressionally funded study directed by former CIA Director Admiral R. James Woolsey, they estimated close to 90 percent of the population could perish, partly due to food production and supply chains being broken, but mostly due to lack of water.

“How are you going to get water in the Springs with no electricity? You won’t. You get water pressure from electric pumps. No electricity, no municipal water system. … A diesel generator is a joke,” Miller says, adding that even hospitals typically only have enough fuel to last three days.

Fortitude’s various properties, like the one west of Colorado Springs — Miller won’t give out exact locations of his properties — have their own power via solar panels, and access to well and spring water. They’re built under the assumption there will be nothing outside their walls. Members will still go out and hunt, but by and large the plan is to stay put eating stockpiled foods and tending to gardens and chickens. The compounds are designed to last at least a year with the food stored on-site.

Miller also says that even in a large-scale nuclear attack, most people would, initially, survive. “You could nuke NORAD, and most people in Colorado Springs would survive. There will be radiation exposure and cancer rates would shoot up, but … most people would live. It’s the collapse that’s worse than the trigger event. People envision mushroom clouds and death from nuclear weapons effects, … but if the economy is not functioning, you lose law and order, and marauder gangs will form. At that point, … it’s hell on Earth,” Miller says.

While he’s encouraged that there is legislation forming seeking to harden Colorado’s grid against EMP attacks, he’s frustrated with Congress, who he says have known of the vulnerability for decades.

“They do nothing since there’s no political benefit for them in it. If they do harden the grid defenses, utility rates will go up … and elected officials worry they’ll get voted out, so they do nothing. Our goddamn politicians — you can quote me — don’t do a goddamn thing about it. And they’ve been told over and over again,” Miller says.

Kakita has been following the developments of the war in Ukraine. As a member of the American Society of Hiroshima-Nagasaki A-bomb Survivors, he and other hibakusha have been ringing alarm bells and giving presentations, trying to educate people about the horrors of World War, but he still sometimes feels unheard.

When Russia bombarded a nuclear power plant, he began to pay more attention.

“Why would Russia be attacking a nuclear power plant? Something like Fukushima could happen. It’s not only going to kill Ukrainians — the fallout could go anywhere — to NATO countries, to Russia. I thought, my god, we have this use of nuclear fusion to generate electricity … and the Russians have weaponized a peaceful use of nuclear energy,” Kakita says.

But he’s been impressed with the bravery of the Ukrainian defense effort.

“They’re very fierce fighters. And I know they are getting weapons and support from NATO — but perhaps not fast enough.”

“It’s been 78 years since Hiroshima, and the power of nuclear weapons has improved … well I’m not sure the word is ‘improved’ but they’ve gotten more powerful,” Kakita says.

“The bombs in Colorado, those are megatons. The bomb dropped on Hiroshima was about 15 kilotons [of TNT]. … And now China is talking about increasing their arsenal. Iran is building their capability. North Korea is out of control. So even with all this discussion and awareness of the horrors of these weapons, evidently we have not done a good job, because … the numbers keep increasing,” Kakita laments, trailing off.

Peter Sprunger-Froese is optimistic by nature, but he’s clear-eyed about the challenges of his chosen life’s work. Cradling his small dog Sparky as it nods off to sleep, he looks out the window, in the direction of Cheyenne Mountain, while he chooses his words.

“I think we can turn this monster around, but that’s going to take a lot of dedication. But I don’t ever want to give up on this … We cannot afford the luxury of despair.”

You wouldn’t know it now, judging by the Spectrum Cable employees eating lunch and vaping out front, but the Chidlaw Building at 2221 E. Bijou St. is a major part of Cold War history. Once home to both the ADC (Air Defense Command) and NORAD (North American Aerospace Defense Command), this 300,000-square-foot building was constructed with fortified walls, an auditorium and two electric substations. One of its three floors is entirely underground.

Named for the World War II-era Gen. Benjamin W. Chidlaw, the building consolidated Air Defense Command personnel from 14 different sites into a single location, with command sections for both NORAD and ADTAC (Air Defense, Tactical Air Command). The sprawling facility once contained a cafeteria, credit union, commercial bank, printing press, exercise room and an executive dining room.

There was also a secure communications array with links to what was then Cheyenne Mountain Air Force Station (now a Space Force station). As the very highest echelon of command and control for the SAGE (Semi-Automatic Ground Environment) Air Defense System, the Chidlaw Building was also the primary node for NORAD’s Alert Network.

It’s safe to say it was a very busy place during the Cold War. When the Indy stopped by for a visit, we weren’t invited inside — a military contractor, Jacobs Technologies, is still in the building, and unsurprisingly they don’t give tours. But security confirmed that the famous bunker room in which President John F. Kennedy famously took a briefing in 1963 is still there, and largely kept up as it was.

The chair he sat in for the Cheyenne Mountain briefing on June 5, 1963, was discovered in the late 1980s as the military was transitioning out of the building — easy to recognize, as a plaque had been affixed to the bottom of it to commemorate the occasion.