The average home price in Colorado Springs has jumped every month since January, according to housing statistics from the Pikes Peak Association of Realtors.
That streak came to an end in July. The average single-family home price went down slightly from June’s $502,961 to $501,138 in July. This time last year, the average home price was $427,593. The last time the region’s average home price took a dip was from December 2020 to January 2021, when prices fell from an average of $437,365 to $433,581.
As the average dropped slightly, home sales increased from June (1,816) to July (1,844). The 1,844 homes sold in July represented the most sales since July 2020 (1,978). The average sale price for condos also fell from June ($331,299) to July ($324,807). Condo sales went up slightly month over month, from 222 to 241.