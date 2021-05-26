The Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC announced Dirk Draper, president and CEO, will retire at the end of this year. Draper, 61, has led the organization for nearly seven years.
He has served as president & CEO of the Chamber & EDC, then known as the Colorado Springs Regional Business Alliance, since early 2015, a chamber-issued news release said, adding Draper previously served as a board member of both the Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce — including as board chairman in 2010 — and the Colorado Springs Economic Development Corporation prior to their merger in 2013.
The release said Draper’s successor will be identified by a search committee that “will consider local, regional and national candidates,” and that “[t]he effort will be supported by a recruiter who specializes in the chamber and economic development industries.”
Prior to joining the Chamber & EDC, Draper was area manager for the Colorado Springs office of CH2M HILL (now Jacobs Engineering). He has been active in many community organizations and initiatives, including serving as co-chair of the 2014 campaign to renew the Rural Transportation Authority program. He has served on boards of Memorial Hospital, Colorado Springs Leadership Institute and the city’s Trails and Open Space Working Committee, among others.