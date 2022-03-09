The Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC launched a suite of initiatives on March 3 to help businesses recruit and retain needed talent.
“Hello Colorado Springs” will strive to encourage interns to “fall in love” with the companies they work for and the region during their summer intern stints, the Chamber said in a release. The focus will be aerospace and defense, cybersecurity and software/tech industries. The program will provide “a housing solution,” but didn’t say how that would be funded, and “social and professional engagements.”
Another program, “Connect Colorado Springs,” is available to Chamber members to “help them sell the region to potential, new-to-market candidates.” Local volunteers will be assigned to job candidates based to share relocation tips, neighborhood information, child care options, recreation ideas and other help.
“Chamber & EDC members of all ages and experiences that love the Colorado Springs region and want to tell our story are encouraged to volunteer,” the release said.