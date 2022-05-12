Mayor John Suthers is calling on Gov. Jared Polis to veto the Fentanyl Accountability and Prevention bill recently passed by the state legislature, calling the bill “wholly inadequate.”
The bill, passed Wednesday night, strengthens criminal penalties for those dealing fentanyl, an incredibly dangerous drug that is often mixed in with other drugs, according to a release from Colorado House Democrats. The bill would make it a felony to possess more than 1 gram of compound fentanyl, or a mixture that contains fentanyl.
However, Suthers takes issue with an aspect of the bill that would allow a defendant charged with possession of 1-4 grams to argue that they weren’t aware they were in possession of the drug. If successful, the defendant will be sentenced to a level one drug misdemeanor, according to the release from House Democrats.
“In all but very rare circumstances where you’re going to have some kind of written piece of paper where the guy acknowledged he had fentanyl. … The prosecution is not going to be able to disprove the defendant’s assertion that he didn’t know that he had fentanyl,” Suthers said at a press conference Thursday.
He added that this is a standard that wouldn’t apply to charges for other drugs.
Michael Allen, District Attorney for the state’s 4th Judicial District, echoed Suthers calls for the governor to veto, saying the bill doesn’t meet the moment. Though he does appreciate some aspects of the bill, such as providing funding for treatment and education surrounding the issue, he says it fails on the enforcement side.
Allen says the language of the bill provides for a “fake felony” in how difficult they expect it to be to actually prosecute someone who claims ignorance of fentanyl possession.
However, Colorado Public Radio notes that defendants would have to take their case to trial to prove they were unaware they possessed fentanyl, whereas in most cases, defendants don't decide to go to trial.
Fentanyl deaths in El Paso County jumped from 47 in 2020 to 99 in 2021, according to the county coroner’s office.
“The tip of my pen here, the amount of fentanyl that could rest on the tip of my pen is enough to kill somebody,” said Allen.
Both officials would like to see any amount of fentanyl possession become a felony, with Suthers calling it a “weapon of mass destruction.”
The two are calling for a special session if the governor vetoes.
In response to the calls to veto, Conor Cahill, press secretary for the Governor's Office, issued a statement saying, “This is not the time to play politics on this issue. It would be counterproductive to leave this bill on the table which is a step toward making Colorado a safer place….”
Cahill said there is “no question” that the bill has stronger criminal penalties for dealers, which will help reduce deaths and improve public safety.
“While people of good faith can quibble over the exact details of any bill, the governor sees this bill as a big step in the right direction to make Colorado safer and he is strongly supportive of additional steps," Cahill said.