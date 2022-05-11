Colorado Springs has dropped from 14th best to 58th among American cities on its “ParkScore,” based on a series of indicators analyzed by the Trust for Public Land that includes park acreage, proximity of residents to parks and availability of specific amenities, such as basketball courts and restrooms.
Scoring its lowest ranking since first being included in the ParkScore study in 2013 that ranked the nation’s 50 largest cities, Colorado Springs this year placed below Plano, Texas; Lincoln, Nebraska; Newark, New Jersey; Toledo, Ohio, and Detroit, Michigan. The Springs slipped by two spots from last year.
Now, TPL ranks the largest 100 cities. Washington, D.C. led the list for the second year in a row. Denver ranked 18th, while Aurora placed 33rd.
In Denver, 89 percent of residents live within a 10-minute walk of a park; in Aurora, 87 percent do — well above the average of 75 percent for the cities included in the study.
In Colorado Springs, 76 percent of residents live within a 10-minute walk of a park.
While the city has had the Trails, Open Space and Parks (TOPS) tax in place since voters approved it in 1997, the TPL study looked at parks, not open space.
Colorado Springs has a median park size of 5.7 acres, and only 11.6 percent of its area is composed of parks. By comparison, Washington, D.C.’s median park size is 1.4 acres but 23.9 percent of its area is covered in parks.
But the data point that grabs Kent Obee, a former Parks Advisory Board member and long-time parks and open space supporter, is investment.
TPL reports the city spends $92 per resident on its park system, compared to $284 by Washington, D.C., $151 by Denver and $159 by Aurora.
“As a community we have for years under-invested in parks and open space — and are continuing to do so today,” Obee tells the Indy in an email.
The city downplayed the ParkScore ranking but acknowledged it needs to pump more money into parks.
TPL’s ParkScore began in 2012 and included 50 of the nation’s largest cities. Colorado Springs wasn’t ranked that year.
In 2013, the city placed 14th on the list of 50. In 2016, TPL expanded the list to include the nation’s 100 biggest cities; Colorado Springs’ rank dropped to 44th.
“Since then, Colorado Springs’ score has dropped every year,” Obee notes.
But who’s surprised, he says, when the city has failed to adequately invest. He cites budget figures that show general fund support has fallen.
In 2008, the city budgeted $19 million, or about 8 percent of the general fund, on parks. When the [Great R]ecession hit, the parks budget was stripped to just $3.6 million in 2010, or 1.7 percent of the general fund. In the 2022 budget, the city allocated $18 million — still below pre-recession levels. That’s just 4.6 percent of the general fund, which has grown by 50 percent during that time, Obee notes.
“Then, of course,” he adds, “we do stupid things like last year’s Parkland Dedication Ordinance acreage reduction.”
He’s referring to City Council’s decision in early 2021 to reduce the amount of land developers must reserve for parks from 7.5 acres to 5.5 acres per 1,000 residents.
Council reasoned that for more than 30 years, the city provided an average of 5.5 acres of parkland per 1,000 residents so it made sense to more closely align developer requirements with the ratio that already existed.
After that move, voters rejected a measure in November that would have doubled and extended the TOPS tax.
“We seem to be singularly unwilling to look at additional parks funding sources that are out there,” Obee adds. One is the lodgers tax, one of the lowest in the country at 2 percent. Yet, he says, the city encourages tourists to use its parks, most notably Garden of the Gods and North Cheyenne Cañon.
“Why not let those visitors chip in on the upkeep of the resources they have come to enjoy?” Obee says.
TPL made the following findings about Colorado Springs’ park system, which aren’t all bad:
• People of color who live within a 10-minute walk of a park: 77 percent
• Low income households within a 10-minute walk: 79 percent.
• Neighborhoods of color have 83 percent less park space than white neighborhoods.
• Low income neighborhoods have 26 percent more park space than high income neighborhoods.
• Basketball hoops per 10,000 residents: 2.7
• Dog parks per 100,000 residents: 1.6
• Playgrounds per 10,000 residents: 2.9
• Recreation and senior centers per 20,000 residents: .3
• Restrooms per 10,000 residents: 1.3
• Splashpads and spraygrounds per 100,000 residents: .8
All those factors, along with acreage of parks and spending, led to a total score of 49.9 out of a possible score of 100.
TPL noted in a release that all three Colorado cities that were ranked “were leaders at using local parks to meet the climate crisis.
“Nationwide, Trust for Public Land reported that 85 percent of large U.S. park systems have taken at least one major action to leverage parks to meet the climate crisis, and more than half have taken three or more. Climate solutions most frequently embraced by cities include planting trees to increase shade and cool air temperatures; replacing asphalt, concrete and other paved surfaces to help control flooding; and installing solar panels on park buildings and taking other steps to increase energy efficiency.”
Parks Director Karen Palus says via email that while ParkScore data helps highlight certain facets of the system, it’s not the only assessment.
The National Recreation and Park Association’s Commission for Accreditation of Park and Recreation Agencies has accredited the city’s parks system, a distinction held by only 1 percent of departments across the country, Palus says.
She also noted the city boasts open spaces and a trail system that’s put Colorado Springs on the map, but those aspects aren’t included in the ParkScore.
That said, Palus acknowledged that “investment remains a challenge.”
The city has 15 backlogged neighborhood and community park projects for which there is no funding, she says. Had the TOPS measure passed last fall, the city could have put the extra money to work.
“For now, we will continue to work with the resources we have available to make additions as soon as possible,” Palus says, noting that playgrounds, basketball hoops and splashpads will be built at Panorama Park this spring.
Lastly, Palus says that while the city’s ranking slipped, one of its underlying scores has improved. In 2013, only 68 percent of residents were within a 10-minute walk of a park, whereas now that figure is 76 percent.