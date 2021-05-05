The stark disparities in infection rates, severe illness and death that have appeared along racial and socioeconomic lines during the COVID-19 pandemic have shown many Americans, perhaps for the first time, that health care equity isn’t a reality for many adults and children simply because of where they live.

For educators like Dr. Michael J. Thomas, superintendent of Colorado Springs School District 11, the gap in health care equity among Americans is an old and deeply rooted problem he’s been working his entire career to narrow, if not close, for the students he serves.

“I think this past year really opened our eyes to the inequities that are underpinning the system of education, but also other areas, like health care systems and employment,” he says. “It just exacerbated what was already inequitable. Now I don’t think there’s anyone — at least in our K-12 industry — who can deny focusing on the social and emotional well-being of our students, the nutritional well-being of our students. That is essential prior to any kind of learning happening.”

In 2019, the year after Thomas came on board with D11, he and other school staff partnered with Peak Vista Community Health Centers to convert three classrooms into a family medical clinic at Mitchell High School, allowing students and members of the public access to health care through a central hub.

After a year of remote learning, Thomas and Cory Notestine, executive director of student success and wellness, took things a step further when they utilized federal grant funding this year to partner with Hazel Health, a company which provides telehealth services, or remote health care, by connecting students with a physician through a smartphone, tablet or computer.

According to the company’s website, Hazel Health provides health care services to approximately 1.5 million students throughout the United States each year. It also formed new partnerships this year with Alamosa School District, Denver Public Schools and New Legacy Charter School in Aurora.

Notestine said remote care will be essential as the pandemic continues, but will have lasting benefits for students.

“If you came to school sick during the pandemic, you automatically went home,” he says. “Or if you were sick, you weren’t supposed to come to school, so if you were relying on your nurse at school to be your only care for health and you couldn’t access it because you weren’t allowed to come to school because you were sick, what were you going to do? You weren’t going out and seeing your primary care physician. So we started to learn more about Hazel Health and the remote health care they offered.”

Capacity concerns and the risk of infection in medical facilities throughout the pandemic have prompted many health care professionals to consider investing in telehealth services for appointments that don’t require patients to appear in person. Health experts expect remote health care will be utilized more frequently in the future as a more convenient means of delivering care, especially to the estimated 30 million Americans who live in areas with insufficient access to medical services.

The ease of access Hazel Health provides, Thomas and Notestine both say, is already proving to be a significant benefit for the students they serve, especially the ones who live in southeast Colorado Springs, which has been classified as a “health care desert,” according to Dr. Wendy Birhanzel, superintendent of Harrison School District 2.

“I would say that, unfortunately, as Colorado Springs continues to grow, it adds resources and supports for Colorado Springs folks up north or even central, but they generally have not brought a lot to the Southeast or supported the needs in the Southeast,” she says. “There’s just a lot of resources and access that aren’t available in general. People have to travel to get those resources.”

While Birhanzel says her district — which covers most of the Southeast — also partners with Peak Vista at two area clinics, there currently is no service through the schools to provide telehealth to students. She says she’ll be watching closely to see what benefits Hazel Health’s program brings for students in D11.

While a smaller slice of the southeast part of the city falls into his district, Thomas said he has seen the need to better serve the students coming from that area since the beginning of his tenure.

“I can tell you that when I moved down here three years ago, I saw very clearly the southeast area of our city was neglected in a variety of different ways,” he says, “and not just from a D11 perspective, but just for the community. When I got my hands on a health care report, I saw that Mitchell High School was located in one of the most medically desolate areas of a census tract.”

Thomas says he, medical staff and teaching staff would see students with obvious health problems, like pink eye and dental issues, that would go untreated over long stretches of time.

Thomas learned about the model of student health care he has applied here in the Springs from serving students in other low-income districts with high concentrations of minority groups and people living in poverty in other parts of the country.

“Honestly, it started in my first iteration coming into K-12 education as a school-based social worker,” he says. “At the time, I was in St. Paul Public Schools, and we were creating the first full-service community school in the state. That was modeled after the Children’s Aid Society schools, or the Harlem Children’s Zone out in New York. We were bringing in health care, county support, parks and rec, law enforcement, and housing councils so that the school really became a hub.”

As part of its ongoing response to the pandemic, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has acknowledged that racial and ethnic minority groups and people at or below the poverty line in the United States have experienced notably worse outcomes than other groups. An ongoing study the CDC updated last month found that Hispanics or Latinos, for example, have experienced twice the rate of infection as compared to white Americans and were more than twice as likely to die from COVID-19.

Notestine estimates that about half the students in D11 are racial minorities. About 10 percent of the entire student body is currently making use of the new health services on offer, he says, either through Peak Vista or Hazel Health.

But he says rendering those services is only one step in the process. Teaching students a lasting lesson about the importance of taking control of their health is another.

“There’s not a lot of conversation about the number of students connected to a primary care physician and having regular health checks,” he says. “I think if we could focus more on early and young prevention and intervention related to health, then the long-term health care needs that we could see arise in our nation then start to have at least a practice in which these individuals have been connected to health care services their entire life, as opposed to waiting until something drastic happens.”