Colorado Springs Utilities is moving forward with plans to retire the coal-fired Martin Drake Power Plant and replace it with six individual gas-powered GE turbines. Eric Gray, CEO of GE Gas Power, said the units are expected to arrive by the end of the year. As part of the transition, CSU will expand the Kelker Substation, adding additional power lines and equipment to the existing site, located along South Academy Boulevard between Hancock Expressway and Astrozon Boulevard. Electrical substations transform voltage from the main power station before it is sent to consumers.
“Kelker is our substation that has many lines coming and going out of that station,” said CSU CEO Aram Benyamin during a Feb. 10 press conference. “When we built the station we built it to a certain configuration. We have to expand that capacity. We have many assets we’ll add to it: a new line, a high voltage position that we’ll add, a transformer, and we will build redundancy into the system, adding breakers into the substation.”
Construction is expected to begin in September 2021 and be completed by December 2025, according to a news release from CSU. The transition away from a coal-powered plant will help CSU meet its goal of an 80 percent reduction in emissions by 2030. Benyamin says the transition will also lead to savings for CSU customers.