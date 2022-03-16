Dozens and sometimes hundreds of people would cram into a meeting room at Golf Acres Shopping Center south of Patty Jewett Golf Course to hash out an official stance regarding a development proposal and how it would affect communities. After robust discussion, a position would be formulated, and the head of that loose-knit group would articulate their stance before City Council, or the city’s Planning Commission or the Board of El Paso County Commissioners.
That was back in the day.
That was when the Council of Neighborhood Organizations had no office and no staff but plenty of clout where the rubber met the road on development decisions.
One of its most unexpected and hard-fought victories came in 2001 when CONO stood with the Mill Street neighborhood against some of the most powerful forces in the city to oppose building the R.J. Montgomery Center southwest of Downtown.
Mill Street residents opposed the homeless center, fearing it would bring potentially dangerous people to their neighborhood and destroy the area’s historic nature.
In the end, Mill Street folks prevailed when the influential El Pomar Foundation withdrew its $5 million in support for the center — after City Council had approved it and after the city won a lawsuit filed by Mill Street residents, who had threatened to appeal. El Pomar cited neighborhood opposition.
“It was a lot of powerful people against this little neighborhood,” then-CONO leader Jan Doran told the daily newspaper at the time, calling the outcome a victory for community preservation.
During most of its 46-year history, CONO helped neighborhoods “foster the good life” for citizens across the county, as CONO’s original articles of incorporation stated, by taking steps to protect property rights and encourage orderly and planned development.
In battles big and small, CONO joined forces with neighborhoods to make a pitch to authorities.
But CONO has changed.
Besides tweaking its name — twice — the group now has paid full-time staff, a rent-free office, compliments of the city, and no longer takes positions on behalf of citizens.
“We’re switching from a model from where we directly advocate at City Council for or against a development or a change to the community,” CONO’s current board chair Anthony Carlson says.
“We are switching out of that advocacy role to one where we empower and educate neighbors how to take those actions themselves and work with the city and other folks in town wanting to make changes to their neighborhood and have their voices heard.”
CONO also has been tasked by the city, its chief benefactor since 2015, to form neighborhood networks in 12 planning regions to accommodate the master-planning process, and train citizens to serve on boards for each of those areas.
The change in focus follows a time of uncertainty when CONO saw a revolving door of top executives and showed deficit spending in three of five years from 2016 through 2020.
The change has drawn criticism from some, who cite CONO’s reliance on city funding — nearly $1 million since 2015 — as well as money from the county and developers, as a potential conflict of interest.
The change might also be a reason new neighborhood advocacy groups have popped up.
But not all are suspicious of CONO. Dianne Bridges, for one, who heads one of those new groups, Historic Neighborhood Partnership, is ready to link arms with CONO.
“They’re helping to establish neighborhoods and give them a voice,” Bridges says, “and that’s an honorable mission.”
When CONO was incorporated in January 1976, it described its purpose as to “protect property rights, however manifested, of the members and citizens of El Paso County, Colorado, and to encourage the beautification and orderly and planned development and maintenance [of the county] through the member organizations.”
Membership was limited to organized neighborhood and homeowner associations, unless others were allowed by the board.
By the 1980s, Jeanne Matthews, who is now deceased, was CONO’s dominant force.
Matthews’ involvement and leadership in CONO meant she was deeply in the know about how city and county governments work, says Jan Doran, who served as CONO’s president from 1996 to 2006.
“She had a little band of neighborhoods that learned along with her, and she was spokesperson at Council meetings,” Doran says.
Matthews was fearless and rowdy, Doran recalls, marching into the planning director’s office or the mayor’s office uninvited, saying, “What the hell is going on?”
Sandra Matthews, Jeanne’s daughter, observed her mom’s immersion in CONO.
“If a neighborhood was having a problem, they [CONO leaders] would go and say, ‘This is how you need to present stuff at Council: Stick to the facts. Don’t repeat. Don’t say the same thing 900 times, cause you’ll lose them.’
“When my mom was doing it, they were in the [news]paper all the time,” she says. “They were respected at Council and [by] commissioners. CONO was representing all neighborhoods. The whole board would discuss it and make a decision. It wasn’t just Jeanne Matthews. It was lots of people. CONO was very powerful.”
When the 1990s rolled around, Sallie Clark, who would become a three-term county commissioner and serve on City Council, and her husband, Welling, became involved. The chief trigger was the city’s proposal to close Fire Station 3 on the Westside. (The station ultimately was preserved.)
“We were an advocacy organization that mutually supported each other — kind of a watchdog on government and what government was doing to the neighborhoods,” Welling Clark says. “We were active in anything that affected neighborhoods: planning, public safety, transportation. We used to have a round table where everyone would go around and say, ‘This is what’s going on.’ We didn’t have to have an office. We did it all ourselves. No overhead. We used the senior center until the city said we had to pay for it.”
CONO didn’t only stand for single neighborhoods, it took positions on behalf of wide swaths of the community.
In 2002, CONO wrote a letter to the city citing potential floodplain violations throughout the city that threatened “the safety of our community,” according to media reports. (It’s worth noting the EPA sued the city in 2016 over its failure to deal with storm drainage, leading to a $95 million settlement.)
Under Doran’s leadership, CONO frequently took neighborhood concerns to local government boards. For example, in 2007, Doran stood with neighbors when Lowe’s planned to build a store at Citadel Crossing; the neighborhood succeeded in preserving a berm that gave neighboring residences a degree of separation from the retail operation.
But CONO didn’t always oppose the government. In 2005, CONO supported a city proposal to assign more authority to land-use inspectors to crack down on zoning violations that CONO maintained would help preserve neighborhoods in good condition and prevent erosion of property values.
Often, Doran simply called for more inclusion of residents via more public meetings.
Doran championed the idea of teaching citizens about local government, so they could speak for themselves, though CONO always stood ready to attend meetings with them.
During her tenure, the organization’s membership grew about 10 percent per year, she says, to roughly 400 to 500 groups.
One thing that fostered that growth, she says, was CONO’s effort to provide education.
“The board made an effort to do things that helped educate neighbors about our city,” she says, “what the process is.” Once a year, CONO hosted learning sessions that included the Fire Department, Police Department, Colorado Springs Utilities, City Council.
In the late 2000s, during a time when Welling Clark served on CONO’s executive board (2005-2008), board member Dave Munger, a North End resident, began to steer the organization away from advocacy, Clark says. The name was changed to Council of Neighbors and Organizations “to increase the draw” of members, Clark says, and it changed from a corporation to a nonprofit in hopes of drawing tax-deductible donations.
About the time Clark went off the CONO board some years later, in September 2014, CONO leased a county-owned office at 309 S. Cascade Ave. at $120 a month, county records show. That rate was increased the next month to $180 and continued until June 2018.
Also starting in 2014, Munger, who had served on the CONO board since 2006, became CONO’s first paid executive director, a post he held through 2017 when he retired at an annual salary of $76,495. (Munger remained on the board as executive director emeritus until 2021. He could not be reached for comment.)
In summer 2018, CONO moved to an office at city-owned Golf Acres Shopping Center, 1506 N. Hancock Ave. There, the city reports, CONO paid $1,423 a month rent and a maintenance fee of $232 a month, at least in recent years. Earlier billing information wasn’t readily available.
CONO began its financial relationship with the city in 2015 when it received $12,000. (CONO has always received membership dues of varying amounts from neighborhood associations, HOAs and individuals, though dues were not a requirement for membership.)
Upon Munger’s departure as director, CONO’s revolving door of executives began. In 2018, Diane Loschen was hired and was paid $63,365 that year, according to an IRS Form 990. She left in November 2019.
In March 2020, CONO hired Richard Strasbaugh, who left the following September, after which Stephanie Surch, CONO’s program officer, stepped in as the executive.
But in April 2021, Surch and the last remaining employee left CONO, leaving board members to field calls and respond to emails themselves, as CONO no longer kept regular office hours.
Loschen and Strasbaugh couldn’t be reached for comment, but Surch told the Indy in April 2021 she felt CONO wasn’t meeting the community’s needs.
She said the board lacked diversity, and CONO had failed to secure adequate funding beyond the city contract. (From 2015 through this year, the city will have paid CONO $779,000.)
Surch also said the community was confused over CONO’s role, which left residents “constantly disappointed.”
“The whole city is growing and changing demographically,” she said. “I think CONO could best serve the community by engaging community leaders in their neighborhoods and train them for how to be involved in neighborhoods and the public process.”
But CONO lacked the wherewithal to carry out that mission, Surch said. She also noted that given the city’s financial support, “How neutral are we?”
CONO finances aren’t a matter of public record, except through IRS filings, which show the organization held assets valued at just over $9,000 at the end of 2020, the most recent available.
Those forms also reveal CONO received $5,000 each from Nor’Wood Recreation Association No. 1, an entity linked to developer David Jenkins, and developer Classic Homes. Other funding has come from grants, such as $75,000 from the Colorado Justice Reform Coalition. (CONO also received $6,518 from theGive! Campaign in 2020.)
CONO also received $20,000 in 2020 and $20,000 in 2021 from El Paso County via COVID relief funding, records show.
It spent $13,900 more in 2020 than it brought in, the most recent IRS report available shows.
The contracting process with the city has been marked by irregularities.
For example, the city couldn’t produce agreements for 2015 and 2016 and said there was no written agreement for 2020 “due to CONO staffing changes.” Nevertheless, the city paid in those years — $12,000 in 2015, $25,000 in 2016 and $150,000 in 2020, the largest amount in any single year to that date.
Moreover, its 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2021 contracts required CONO to submit quarterly reports substantiating the work it performed. But CONO filed no reports in 2017 and 2018, and only two reports were filed in 2019, according to records produced by the city in response to the Indy’s Colorado Open Records request.
Also, CONO does not compete for the contracts in a bid process, as is normal practice. Asked about that, the city lumped CONO in with other “nonprofit community organizations” that provide services on the city’s behalf without bidding for that work. Those include Visit COS, Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC, Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (for animal control) and Springs Rescue Mission.
Oddly, CONO filed one report in 2020, the year it didn’t have a written contract. And in 2021, it filed one rather than the four quarterly reports required in the contract.
In any event, the contracts contain long lists of tasks such as conducting research on landlord-tenant relationships and dispute resolution in comparable cities, developing proposed policy and suggested infrastructure for facilitating productive landlord-tenant relationships, consulting with HOAs on policies and officer training, supporting neighborhood leaders, facilitating citizen discussions with developers and working with neighborhoods as requested.
The sole 2020 report spanned four pages and said CONO had served more than 200 neighborhoods, 450 HOAs and more than 2,000 individuals; issued 30 land-use email notifications and conducted four neighborhood clean-ups. The report also said 26 neighborhood representatives attended CONO monthly events and workshops on code enforcement and the new ADU (additional dwelling unit) ordinance. It also promoted collaboration among churches and other nonprofits in “an effective community-building strategy — especially in Southeast.”
CONO’s work also involved participation in 19 organizations, committees and task forces ranging from the Bike to Work Day Committee to the Commission on Aging.
Staff hours totaled 1,675 in the third quarter, the report said.
In its sole 2021 report, CONO reported holding more than 200 meetings about the city’s comprehensive plan and “CONO’s new vision of aligning with the city and building Neighborhood Networks.”
This year, CONO’s contract calls for it to “align its work with the city by providing facts, information, and guidance to neighborhoods, ensuring future development meets the goals of PlanCOS [the city’s comprehensive plan] and future neighborhood plans.”
Another expectation: Host two Neighborhood University [NU] classes, 10-week courses that must serve at least 100 students and graduate at least 20 neighborhood leaders. The city also dictates that the NU subject areas include board governance, land use, city/county government, attainable housing and planning processes, with the city providing “subject matter experts” to teach NU.
CONO also is mandated this year to establish one neighborhood network in the city’s southeast area “to align with the city’s first Neighborhood Plan” and start a second network in the southwest.
Other 2022 contract requirements include providing contact information “to facilitate City engagement with communities on any topic (not just planning/development),” use the city’s Nextdoor page to convey information, help the city enhance land-use notices, act as fiscal agent for grants for neighborhood projects, help educate elected officials on “neighborhood make-up,” and a host of other requirements.
It’s required to report to the city on its activities twice this year.
CONO board chair Anthony Carlson explains that one reason CONO is shifting from advocacy to education stems from disagreement among neighborhoods over some issues.
“That puts CONO in an interesting space,” he says. “How do we choose a winner?”
The answer is, it doesn’t.
“What’s foundational is that nobody knows a neighborhood better than those who live, play and work in it. We want them to speak up,” Carlson says. Thus, CONO supports the backbone of services that will enable neighborhoods to step up on their own behalf, he adds.
Development of neighborhood networks, one of CONO’s primary tasks, is nothing new, Carlson says. It’s been done across the country, including in Atlanta, Portland, Oregon, and Los Angeles.
But in those places, the program resides with city government. “What’s different here is that CONO and the city have formed a public/private partnership to advance programming to equip neighborhoods to fight for their own interests,” Carlson says.
The pandemic caused a setback, Carlson acknowledges, but CONO is now working to attract citizens and their neighborhood organizations, HOAs and nonprofits, he says.
Asked about the city’s funding of CONO, he says, “In our perfect world, CONO will be able to fund-raise and get to a place we can show the city we’re a good steward of the money. For folks nervous about changes to CONO, the question I would ask is, rather than playing no part in the process, be a part of it. Be an active participant, through NU that we’re setting up soon, so your voice can be part of molding this into something that’s really great for the community.”
He explains the nine-member board will grow to its normal 13 members as it becomes more “reflective of the community we’re in. We’re being very intentional with outreach and making sure we’re casting a wide net,” Carlson says.
Staffing currently consists of two full-timers and four to five contract workers, but CONO hopes to add more employees “to make sure we have the capacity to fully enact our mission and our responsibility in our contract with the city,” he says.
“We’re an organization in transition,” he says. “Our goal right now is to make sure a city growing like Colorado Springs has an organization like CONO that can provide a tremendous service to neighborhoods. We are definitely not an organization who will try to get people on board with development projects. Our goal is to be sure there’s healthy dialogue and that neighbors get to feel their voices are heard while building trust in the entire process. We’re not going to take the city’s side, or advocate for neighborhoods. We can’t be the one to decide which neighborhood gets represented and which one doesn’t. We want to empower neighborhoods to be more proactive and have the resources they need to be successful.”
Vaas, who served as CONO’s chief operating officer from 2015 to 2019, was hired as executive director last July after a stint with the Pueblo West Metropolitan District.
She also has secured connections through her work as vice president with Old Colorado City Partnership and the Organization of Westside Neighbors. She also serves as a board member with the Cultural Office of the Pikes Peak Region.
Within a few months of Vaas being hired, CONO moved its office last fall to 702 E. Boulder St., a building owned by the city. The $2,619-per-year rent is offset by “in-kind services” consisting of community outreach and cleanup events, among other tasks. (Other tenants there include the Trails and Open Space Coalition and Kids on Bikes.)
Vaas echoes Carlson’s explanation on picking sides, versus empowerment of neighborhoods.
While CONO has partnered with the cities of Fountain and Manitou Springs on projects for which it was paid several thousand dollars, it’s clear CONO’s chief focus will be Colorado Springs.
Vaas says there’s value in having a “neutral party” to build trust in city processes. “We can actually stand outside the city and connect people to the information,” she says, “by providing the facts and information, educating and doing all the things we do. We help people understand city processes, how to speak in front of the Planning Commission, teaching folks how to use their voices with local leaders, connecting them to elected officials.”
While the city sends notices on land-use issues to property owners within 1,000 feet of a site, CONO can reach more people, Vaas says, because of networks it’s building among neighbors.
One of CONO’s most important goals calls for formation of the 12 neighborhood networks and boards to oversee master planning in those geographic areas. (See sidebar.)
Asked to comment on CONO’s performance, the city issued a statement saying the agency “has played a critical role in educating, guiding, supporting and engaging neighborhoods and residents so they can communicate with the city directly on a number of issues, including city planning and community development.”
The city also emphasized that its contract with CONO designates the nonprofit as an “independent contractor,” and that “the City shall neither have nor exercise any control or direction over the manner and means by which CONO performs its obligations....”
CONO’s reset draws criticism from some skeptics, because the change represents the absence of a strong voice for neighborhoods and because of its financial dependence on the city.
Bill Wysong, who heads Mountain Shadows Community Association, which has battled City Council over the potential impact of developments on neighborhood evacuation times, chalks up the change in CONO as a loss.
“We no longer have an advocate for the community,” he says, “which is real sad and disturbing.”
For others, the funding issue raises red flags.
“When people give you money, they have influence. Whoever is paying the bills is the boss,” says Welling Clark, the former CONO board member active for years in the Organization of Westside Neighbors (OWN). “The old CONO, we never did that. We did not want to be beholden to people. We wanted to represent the actual neighborhoods.”
He also likened CONO’s new role to a “PR outreach firm.”
“I think we need an organization as an advocacy group again,” he says, noting that OWN and Westside Watch represent distinct geographic areas of the city, rather than the city as a whole.
Cyndy Kulp, a resident of Gold Hill Mesa in the city’s Southwest, dislikes that CONO is city funded, but also that it’s giving up the fight.
“You can’t be an advocate if you take money from the people you’re supposed to be fighting,” says Kulp, who with others opposed to projects proposed by The Broadmoor and lost.
CONO’s shift leaves residents without a strong advocate in a system she sees as “rigged” against them. For example, if residents want to appeal a land-use ruling, they must pay hundreds of dollars just to start the process.
“That’s a financial barrier right there,” she says. “They want you to use the system, and say, ‘We’ll tell you how to use it,’ but what they fail to recognize is the system doesn’t work for neighborhoods.”
She wonders where CONO was when City Council enacted the ADU ordinance in an attempt to encourage new affordable housing.
“All of a sudden, a house next door is turned into a duplex rental house,” she says. “We do need advocates for neighborhoods. Otherwise they [the city and developers] will run roughshod over us. You have to have policies in place that give you a fair chance.”
Dana Duggan, who helped create Westside Watch within the last year or two around the issue of emergency evacuation, also opposes CONO’s change.
“We don’t need people to tell us who to contact or how to write an email,” she says. “Most of these organizations have very competent leadership who know who the decision-makers are. What we need are partners who are advocates alongside us to have clout with the city.
“The people with the biggest investment are the ones who control it,” she says. “There’s nothing independent about CONO. They’re funded by the city and an agent of the city. I don’t see a single benefit to neighborhoods.”
Bridges, though, views it differently. She’s president of the Historic Neighborhood Partnership (HNP), formed last June. Members include the Historic Preservation Alliance and nine neighborhoods: Bon Park/Bonnyville, Country Club Homeowners, Mesa Springs, Middle Shooks Run, Near North End, Old North End, Pleasant Valley, Skyway Park and Rawles Open Space.
The partnership is made up of volunteers, has no office and welcomes others to join. It was formed, “Because we wanted to share across neighborhoods, and we knew a bunch of things were happening in the city to address growth. We thought, ‘Let’s get together.’ Our mission is to bring [neighbors] together to preserve our character and quality of life in neighborhoods.”
That sounds a lot like CONO’s original mission.
In a February letter to CONO, Bridges expressed gratitude and support for CONO as a pathway for neighborhoods to have a seat at the table to impact their individual communities.
Accordingly, HNP urges its members to take part in Neighborhood University, both as “students” but also as teachers on such things as historic preservation and conducting neighborhood events.
“We want to partner with CONO,” she says.
Getting a neighborhood degree
Residents who want to get cracking on neighborhood issues should look into attending CONO’s Neighborhood University .
NU is a 10-week course during which attendees will learn about mobilizing for effective civic engagement, how city and county governments function and how to impact plans, policies and projects, and how to advocate to local officials for positive outcomes.
The city has drawn 12 regions in the Springs, each of which will eventually have a master plan for future growth and development.
Those who eventually oversee the 12 regions must graduate from NU, so they understand public process, advocating for themselves and communicating with officials, as well as getting acquainted with other neighborhood leaders, CONO’s executive director Sara Vaas says.
Through those networks, residents come to understand what growth is occurring, how to help shape opportunities for growth, neighborhood needs, housing opportunities, amenities such as parks and trails and connections between neighborhoods, Vaas says.
“It will take time to grow and build and equip those leaders with that information but then it will be a sustainable efficient model within those neighborhoods,” she says.
Go to cscono.org/neighborhood-u for more information. The first NU of the year kicks off March 15 and graduates its first class in early June. Other courses will follow.