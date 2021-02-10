Coloradans on both sides of the political aisle are showing increasing concern for the future of the environment, according to Colorado College’s 11th annual State of the Rockies Project Conservation in the West Poll.
The poll surveyed voters in the eight Mountain West states: Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming.
The survey found 65 percent of voters in Colorado were concerned about the future of land, water, air and wildlife in the state, outpacing concerns about unemployment, even amid an economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The survey also collected data about public support for specific environmental conservation efforts, with 90 percent of Coloradans expressing a desire to create new national parks, national monuments, national wildlife refuges and tribal protected historic sites or outdoor recreation areas.