Failed secretary of state candidate and election conspiracy theorist Tina Peters is demanding — again — a hand recount of ballots in the Republican primary race, refusing to accept that she lost to Pam Anderson.
A statewide recount of the Republican secretary of state primary was already completed earlier this month, at Peters’ request. It showed she was soundly beaten by Anderson, who secured 43.06 percent of the vote.
Peters, who is under indictment for multiple charges over election tampering, attracted only 28.86 percent of the Republican primary vote. Mike O'Donnell was neck-and-neck with Peters, at 28.08 percent of the vote.
Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold announced Aug. 4 that all 64 canvass boards had signed off on the recount results.
But this morning (Aug. 10) Peters sent out a press release demanding a hand recount and saying “We ardently oppose the illegal manner in which this recount was conducted.”
Peters claimed in the release that the recount “was not conducted in a manner consistent with state law, or a true attempt to verify the results.”
It’s Peters’ second demand for a hand recount. Her first, in mid-July, was rejected by Griswold on July 19. Grisworld explained at the time that under state law, a recount is conducted in the same manner as the original ballot count, so long as there were no discrepancies in the public tabulation test that precedes a recount.
Studies by political scientists show that hand recounts are less accurate than machine recounts.
Peters, former Mesa County clerk and recorder and a promoter of the Big Lie that the 2020 election was "stolen" from Donald Trump, was criminally charged in March by a grand jury for helping an unauthorized person make copies of voting machine hard drives and attend an annual election machine software update. Peters faces 10 criminal counts from the grand jury indictment.
Her press release complains about "Dominion voting machine tabulated results" and claims without evidence that "the recount was not conducted in a manner consistent with state law, or a true attempt to verify the results."
Peters' Aug. 10 news release is here: