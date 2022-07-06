Constitution Avenue map

The proposed route of an extension of Constitution Avenue.

A study to evaluate how to extend Constitution Avenue west to Interstate 25 was pulled from the list of projects that will appear on the November ballot in a measure that would extend a 1-percent sales tax for roads until 2032.

City Council President Tom Strand, who also is running for mayor in 2023, announced on June 27 the feasibility study for the east-west road would not be part of the Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority’s Nov. 8 measure.

That doesn’t mean the city couldn’t choose to fund such a study itself, but that PPRTA would not include money for the project.

Residents rose up in opposition when the city recently disclosed it wanted to conduct a study of how best to extend Constitution, proposing to swerve the street north around Monument Valley Park, which is deed restricted from any use other than as a park.

But residents feared the road’s pathway would require demolition of affordable homes in the Bon area and other places and increase traffic volumes between Union Boulevard and I-25.

Although Strand noted “misinformation” was circulating about the city’s plans, he said, “I just want people to know your voices have been heard.”

