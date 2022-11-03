The Air Force Academy's preparatory school instructor we wrote about last June, who refused the COVID vaccine and helped cadets dodge it, has been fired, by her own admission.
"Recently Fired Instructor at United States Air Force Academy, and damn proud of it," her LinkedIn page states.
She continues, "My love of physics and heart-felt duty to mentor new Air Force officers was rudely interrupted when I was fired in Sep 2022 for fighting head-on against the illegal Covid mandates. My sole purpose in life now is to Stop Military Tyranny and ensure that all criminals in the US government, at every level, are brought to justice and reap the severe punishment that they richly deserve. Consider contributing to my legal fight at GiveSendGo under Stop Military Tyranny."
Under experience, she lists this:
She appeared on a podcast in March hosted by the Republic of the united States of America (RuSA), an outfit the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) considers an anti-government group. RuSA promotes a theory that COVID was designed to usher in a new world order, limit free speech and corral people into camps.
We've asked the Academy for a comment but officials declined, saying it's a personnel matter.