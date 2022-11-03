NewsAcademy.jpg

Lt. Col. Sandy Miarecki (ret.) is crusading against Air Force Academy leadership.

The Air Force Academy's preparatory school instructor we wrote about last June, who refused the COVID vaccine and helped cadets dodge it, has been fired, by her own admission.

"Recently Fired Instructor at United States Air Force Academy, and damn proud of it," her LinkedIn page states.

She continues, "My love of physics and heart-felt duty to mentor new Air Force officers was rudely interrupted when I was fired in Sep 2022 for fighting head-on against the illegal Covid mandates. My sole purpose in life now is to Stop Military Tyranny and ensure that all criminals in the US government, at every level, are brought to justice and reap the severe punishment that they richly deserve. Consider contributing to my legal fight at GiveSendGo under Stop Military Tyranny."

Under experience, she lists this:

Fighting against military tyranny
Self-employed
Sep 2022 - Present
"Multiple lawsuits and other legal actions against the Department of Defense, the US Air Force, the US Air Force Academy, for illegal mandates and coercion in violation of the Nuremberg Code"
 
Read our story from last June here about Miarecki's ties to an organization that wants to take control of the federal government.
 
From that story: 

She appeared on a podcast in March hosted by the Republic of the united States of America (RuSA), an outfit the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) considers an anti-government group. RuSA promotes a theory that COVID was designed to usher in a new world order, limit free speech and corral people into camps.

We've asked the Academy for a comment but officials declined, saying it's a personnel matter.

Senior Reporter

Pam Zubeck is a graduate from Emporia State University. She worked at the Tulsa Tribune before coming to Colorado Springs, where she spent 16 years at the Gazette and in 2009 joined Colorado Publishing House.