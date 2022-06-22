El Paso County Coroner Leon Kelly sizes up his 2021 annual report by saying, “There’s a lot of work to do.”
What he means is that data from death investigations conducted by his office can often point the way toward community-wide engagement that leads to positive results.
Case in point: teen suicides. About five years ago, numbers were in the double digits, leading to a push by local agencies including health, mental health and related nonprofits, as well as the coroner’s office, schools and parents, to deter young people from taking their own lives.
Last year, there were four youth suicides among of those up to 17 years old.
Similarly, Kelly says, other findings point to issues needing attention, such as the fact that 30 percent of suicides were either active duty or former military members. “That’s a tragic fact that requires immediate community-wide focus,” he says via email.
In 2021, Kelly’s office investigated 7,000 deaths, a 16 percent increase over 2020, partially driven by 227 drug-related deaths, a 22 percent increase from 2020. Notably, those drug deaths included more than double the accidental fentanyl deaths, which increased from 47 in 2020 to 99 last year, a growth trend that began in 2017. The average age for fentanyl deaths was 35, 12 years younger than all other drug-related deaths and included five deaths among youths.
His office conducted 1,444 autopsies, an 11 percent increase. Of those, 61 were conducted on homicide victims, an 11 percent rise, 52 of which involved firearms.
Suicides dropped for the third straight year with 176 recorded in 2021. The average age at death was 44, and 81 percent of completed suicides were male. Of the 176, 114 involved firearms. A third of those who died wrote notes or made social media posts indicating suicidal intentions and 62 percent had a reported history of prior suicidal thoughts.
Deaths among people experiencing homelessness remained static, declining by one in 2021 to 78.
Kelly says community action in response to his report could bring about change, just like the efforts regarding teen suicide saw results.
“The underlying theme throughout this report, whether it is suicide, homelessness, drug deaths, chronic alcoholism, domestic violence homicides or even some of our officer-involved shootings, is that the root cause is often untreated or undertreated mental illness or so often young adult men who do not have the appropriate coping strategies or the emotional tools to navigate the stresses of life,” Kelly says.
He notes that nearly half of homicides occurred amid domestic or family violence and that a majority of male suicides shared the common risk factor of a relationship issue.
Thus, he says, “The inciting events for these tragic acts are usually simple life stressors that most of us navigate successfully throughout our lives.
“We have seen this same theme play out with mass shootings across our nation and in relationships of domestic violence that end in tragedy for generations,” he adds. “In 58 percent of our homicides, the victim personally knew the individual that ended their life. Promoting mental wellness, coping strategies, and resilience is foundational to any efforts to address these issues.”
The apparent rise in suicides among military members has led Kelly to more closely track that, and he applauds UCHealth Memorial Hospital’s initiative to address suicide prevention in veterans.
Kelly says by working together as a community, success in deterring some homicide, suicide and drug-related deaths could be at hand, just as teen suicides were reduced through collaborative efforts.