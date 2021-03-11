Colorado Springs will receive $76.77 million and El Paso County about $140 million from the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan (ARP) signed into law by President Joe Biden on March 11.
"Now that the American Rescue Plan Act is final, I will be working with the Mayor and Chief of Staff to put together a plan for the funding," Charae McDaniel, the city's finance officer, tells the Indy in an email. She did not elaborate.
Colorado Springs City Council President Richard Skorman says he wants the money spent on rental and utility assistance for people who are "really desperate," as well as mental health outreach.
El Paso County Commission Chair Stan VanderWerf says the county's share will be about $140 million.
He says the good part about the ARP is that it gives local governments until 2024 to spend the money, unlike the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act passed last May, which required that money be used by the end of 2020.
"So we have more time to carefully plan and properly use those dollars," VanderWerf says.
He notes the county's legal staff is studying the legislation to identify requirements for spending. Other county staff are analyzing potential ways the money could best be spent, which will be submitted to commissioners in coming weeks.
But VanderWerf wants to emphasize programs that get people back into jobs, such as jobs training, especially for those displaced by businesses that closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
He also says he's open to supporting training for day care centers to allow them to reopen, because day cares took a hit during COVID, which then impacted parents who wished to return to the workplace but were hogtied by a lack of child care.
"It's my goal to get us back to pre-COVID as quickly as we can," he says, speaking of the local economy as a whole.
"We would ask citizens to be patient as we plan to use that money as best we can to get our economy moving," he says.
County spokesman Ryan Parsell says via email: "The latest estimate provided by the National Association of Counties is that El Paso County will receive $139,717,726 from the American Rescue Plan which was signed today by President Biden. We understand that the one-half that amount will be given to the County within 60 days, and the other half in 2022. The County’s plans for spending the funding are still being developed, but priorities for the County will include COVID-19 response, including vaccination and testing, and economic and workforce development."
Gov. Jared Polis' office did not immediately disclose the state's allocation.
The historic legislation, passed with no Republican support in Congress, provides for funding for vaccinations, direct relief of $1,400 for most taxpayers and support to "struggling communities," the White House says, among a long and varied list of other uses.
Meantime, the city released its sales tax report for February, which shows collections soared 9.61 percent higher in February over the same month a year ago. The city finished 2020 slightly ahead of revenue from sales and use tax (taxes paid on goods purchased elsewhere but used in the city) collected in 2019 — $186.3 million compared to $185.5 million.