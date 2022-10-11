La Plata Communities wants Colorado Springs to annex 3,200 acres that are bordered on three sides by the city of Fountain.
The proposed Amara development — Amara means beloved, eternal, imperishable and immortal, depending on the translation — would have room for up to 9,500 homes of various sizes and prices.
The proposal, outlined during a City Council work session on Monday, Oct. 10, was greeted with some concern over stretching city services to an area that is not contiguous to the city's boundaries, as required by state law. However, other methods of tying in an outlying property are allowed, such as "flagpole" annexation whereby a long strip of property, in this case, Bradley Road, is used to connect the subject property to the city.
Among those services is public safety — police and fire — and Utilities. A presentation to Council showed that Colorado Springs Utilities would spend up to $167 million of ratepayer money to provide infrastructure to enable extension of utilities to the new subdivision, Utilities officials said. The developer would pay for other utilities capital needs, such as distribution and service lines.
Amara sits adjacent to the service areas for Black Hills Energy, which provides natural gas, and Mountain View Electric, but Amara would obtain gas and power via Springs Utilities under the proposal.
But water is the key to the development. Amara would require 3,500 acre feet of water per year at buildout, which could take 25 to 30 years, and Utilities has sufficient water rights to supply it, Utilities officials said. Currently, the city owns 95,000 acre feet of water and uses about 73,000 acre feet.
Councilor Wayne Williams asked, "If there were a greater reduction in the Colorado River supply, would we require a different model [analysis]?" The Colorado River supplies about 70 percent of the city's water.
Jenny Bishop, Utilities' long-term water planner, said the city's forecast is based on 2 percent growth in the city per year.
"We continue to model various risks that may come up and various ways to adjust those," she said. "Those are always things that we consider and we bring those potential risks to the Utilities Board when we see them emerging."
It's worth noting that the Colorado River sits at an historic low, causing the seven states that rely on the river to scramble to figure out how to make a lower supply stretch to serve millions of people.
During his presentation, developer Doug Quimby, who recently finished developing 10,000-acre Briargate on the city's north side, noted that 87 percent of water in Colorado is used by agriculture, with only 7 percent used for municipal and industrial purposes.
"Technologies are changing the way we grow crops," Quimby said, adding that those technologies have decreased farm consumption by 90 percent in certain areas while maintaining similar levels of production of crops.
"If climate change dries up all the water, we're all going to be dead anyway," he said.
While the Colorado Springs Fire Department has said two more fire stations would be required to serve the property, the Police Department says it needs no new police stations. It's worth noting that the CSPD has had difficulty responding in a timely way to calls for service and currently lacks 70 officers of being at its authorized strength.
"Our fire and police will always rise to the occasion," Councilor Nancy Henjum said, "but the reality is, we cannot fill our approved positions. I am concerned about having a police officer drive across the county and Fountain to provide service to Colorado Springs miles away when our response times aren’t where they need to be."
In fact, Amara sits about 2 miles from the city in one location, while being only a half mile or three-quarters of a mile away in other spots.
But it will sit south of areas already included in the Fountain city limits, which means if Amara is annexed, it would be separated from Colorado Springs by a part of Fountain. Here's an illustration:
Henjum noted that the city of Fountain seemed "a logical place" for Amara. "Can you help me understand how this doesn't fit in Fountain?" she asked Quimby.
"Fountain doesn’t have water. They can’t provide water," Quimby said. "This was after we negotiated with Fountain to go into Fountain for two years, when they continued to represent they did have water. They say they have plans to solve the problem, but they don’t have the water. That’s the sad truth."
He also said Fountain's development standards are "antiquated" and "unworkable."
Quimby's argument that Amara could go a long way to mitigate the city's housing shortage got traction with some Council members.
"I believe we need it," Councilor Bill Murray said. "You will provide a service to this city."
According to an analysis conducted by Denver-based Economic & Planning Systems Inc., annexing Amara would cost the city $226.6 million for general fund services, roads, capital costs, such as fire stations, and parks from 2023 through 2047. That computes to $8.3 million per year, on average, the study said. Thereafter, the cost would stand at $12 million per year in ongoing expenses.
As for revenue, Amara would generate $235.1 million through impact fees, Trails, Open Space and Parks (TOPS) taxes, the Public Safety Sales Tax, the roads tax and general fund taxes. But that estimate is predicated on extension of special taxes, such as the roads tax and TOPS tax, through 2047, and those decisions will be up to voters at various intervals. That means there's no guarantee those taxes would be collected in years to come.
The difference between expenses and revenue is a mere $8.5 million more collected per year, on average, than spent over the 25-year build out, the study said. Ongoing revenue to the city would come to $12.2 million thereafter, the study said.
But the study goes on to say that Amara's total residential, commercial and construction impact from 2023 to 2045 would be $18.6 billion. The development also would create 3,334 jobs directly created by the project, 689 jobs supported by business services and 4,777 jobs supported by household spending, for a total jobs gain of 8.800.
Read the economic impact report here, which begins on page 25:
The schedule for consideration of the annexation request:
Oct. 11 — Council sets a public hearing for Nov. 22
Oct. 24 — Council work session on the proposal
Oct. 25 — Town Hall meeting at 5 p.m. at the Regional Building Department meeting room
Nov. 9 — Planning Commission consideration/recommendation
Nov. 22 — Council public hearing
Dec. 13 — Council vote