Before a backdrop of a nationwide campaign to expand conservatives’ presence in local government, Colorado Springs City Council on Feb. 8 appointed two conservatives to the Pikes Peak Library Board who last year were rejected by a 5-4 vote of approval, failing because a two-third majority is needed.
On Feb. 8, the vote was 6-3 to approve the appointment of Aaron Salt, elected as part of a conservative slate to the Academy District 20 school board last November, and Erin Bents, also viewed as a conservative.
Bents replaced long-serving Wayne Vanderschuere, who could have served another term, a departure from normal practice.
The vote changed, because Richard Skorman resigned effective Dec. 31, and Stephannie Fortune, a conservative, was appointed to replace him and voted with the majority.
Voting against the appointments were Nancy Henjum, Bill Murray and Yolanda Avila.
Salt told Council last fall, according to The Gazette, that he wanted to remove certain materials from the juvenile and children’s sections that he found objectionable.
Henjum tells the Indy, “I am concerned about the vote to not reappoint a known and trusted public servant in Wayne Vanderschuere.” She says the appointments “may put at risk some of the American Library Association’s core values such as accessibility, inclusivity, freedom and the First Amendment’s protecting of free expression.”
In a post on the PPLD’s website, Chief Librarian and CEO John Spears trumpets the wide impact the district has on the community and noted that in the last year it added “equity, diversity, and inclusion as a new public service area to ensure every resident in El Paso County feels that the Library has something for them.”
Equity and diversity have become buzzwords for the far right’s push to keep critical race theory out of K-12 schools, where it’s not actually taught.