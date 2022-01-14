After almost a week of deadlock, City Council voted Jan. 14 to appoint Stephannie Fortune to fill the unexpired term of Richard Skorman.
In the 5-3 vote, Council dismissed the two candidates recommended by Skorman to replace him, instead electing Fortune, a conservative who has lived in District 3 less than three months.
While Council elections aren’t partisan, Skorman is considered a progressive. The two candidates he advocated for — long-time Westsiders Terry Martinez and Toby Gannett, who also are seen as progressives — were shunned by votes of 6 to 2.
Council then appointed Fortune to hold the seat for the next 15 months until District 3 voters, in the April 2023 city election, elect their representative to serve the remaining two years on Skorman’s term.
When Council chose a replacement for conservative Andy Pico in late 2020, members consulted Pico on his choice (Mike O’Malley) and then appointed him.
But Council, dominated by Republicans, didn’t afford Skorman the same courtesy in selecting Fortune, a long-time ally of the Republican Party and conservative causes.
The Jan. 14 vote was made necessary by a deadlock vote on Fortune’s appointment on Jan. 10.
The reconsideration also included Sallie Clark, a long-time Westsider but ardent Republican and conservative who served in former President Donald Trump’s administration after sitting for three terms on the Board of El Paso County Commissioners. She did a short stint on Council nearly 20 years ago before losing her bid for mayor.
But Council deadlocked 4-4 on Clark, leading Councilor Dave Donelson, who had initially suggested Clark be considered during the Jan. 10 meeting, to switch gears and support Fortune.
Others supporting Fortune: Council President Tom Strand, Wayne Williams, Randy Helms and O’Malley.
Councilor Nancy Henjum, prior to the votes, urged Council to honor Skorman’s picks. “I hope that Richard’s endorsements might be seriously considered by Council members,” she said, noting that a Gazette poll and a “preponderance of emails” received from District 3 residents showed support for “anyone but Ms. Fortune.” She noted that Martinez appeared to be the front-runner among Westsiders.
“A year ago when Andy Pico left … in the end that Council asked Pico, ‘Who do you want?’ and he said Mr. [Mike] O’Malley and that Council chose to respect the choice of the voters,” she noted. “Can we extend that same consideration to residents of District 3?”
When both Martinez and Gannett were voted down and Fortune appeared to have enough votes to be appointed Henjum again weighed in. “I want this Council to be unified and work together. I’m struggling. I want to vote on behalf of people of District 3 who have made it very clear who they choose. I care so much about collaboration, and I struggle with this tension and fighting the good fight and what’s right and wrong.”
Joining Henjum in opposing Fortune were Yolanda Avila and Bill Murray.
Helms said he didn’t think Fortune’s short residency was pertinent, noting that military commanders take assignments at units where they’ve never visited but then must lead.
“I hope you acknowledge,” he said, “I have the right to think that way based on my understanding. We took an oath to do the right thing. That’s what I’m living by.”
Fortune formerly worked for a Republican congressman and Republican Colorado governor’s office before moving to Colorado Springs 16 years ago to take a job at the then-Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce. When that agency reorganized and shed positions, she went to UCCS as an aide to the chancellor. She’s been active in community nonprofits and drummed up support for the City for Champions tourism venture that led to construction of several venues, notably the Downtown Weidner Stadium and the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum.
Fortune didn’t speak on Jan. 14, but told Council on Jan. 10 to do what’s right for the city “and that may not be me.” She could not be reached for comment immediately after the vote.
Skorman tells the Indy, “It wasn’t my first choice, but I wish her the best and look forward to helping her get up to speed in District 3.”
