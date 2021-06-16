Colorado Springs voters likely will be asked for more parks, trails and open space funding in November, though how much hasn’t been decided.
At a June 10 City Council retreat, Councilor Richard Skorman urged referral of a ballot measure that would raise the current Trails, Open Space and Parks (TOPS) tax to .25 of a percent from .1 of a percent to help tackle millions of dollars in deferred maintenance and backlogged park development. That would be 2.5 cents on a $10 purchase.
TOPS has raised $158 million since it was approved in 1997. It expires in 2025 unless renewed.
A poll conducted and funded by the Trust for Public Lands found that 53 percent of potential voters favored the increase, but Mayor John Suthers is against it. He said the city’s per-citizen cost of city government, about $650, lies in the lowest 5 percent of municipalities in the nation, and he wants to keep it that way.
But Suthers said he might back a TOPS increase to .15 of a percent, and suggested the city propose voters OK upping the 2-percent Lodgers and Automobile Rental Tax (LART), which is among the nation’s lowest.
“There’s no question tourists are burdening our parks,” he said, noting that 95 percent of the LART tax is paid by visitors.