After months of wrangling, Colorado Springs City Council gave the go-ahead for a 24-hour Kum & Go gas station in the Ivywild neighborhood — and Janelle Walters says it’s a decision that might drive her out of the city.
Walters, a senior living on fixed income in Brookside Garden Apartments, is among hundreds of people who oppose Kum & Go’s plans for a gas station at South Eighth and West Brookside streets. Brookside Garden Apartments is a 10-unit complex on West Brookside Street where owner Clay Taylor says he’s kept rent prices down to accommodate low-income residents and those with disabilities.
There aren’t many other places like it in the city, which is struggling with an affordable housing crisis, Walters says. But after Council’s 6-3 vote to let the gas station and convenience store go up just a few feet from the rear of the apartments, Walters says she might not be able to stay.
Council’s Aug. 9 vote reversed a June decision by the Planning Commission to stop the development, which came after Taylor and residents filed the first appeals.
Kum & Go’s property line is 5 feet from Taylor’s building, he told Council during the hearing on the issue. Walters and other residents said the 24-hour light, noise and activity from a gas station would reduce their quality of life.
“It’s going to be right there outside my bedroom window,” Walters said after the vote. “I’ll probably have to leave town."
More than 20 people made public comments against the Kum & Go during the 3½-hour Council hearing — and by the time the meeting started, more than 900 had signed an online petition to stop its construction.
The Ivywild Improvement Society and Skyway Association, neighborhood organizations that represent hundreds of homeowners in the surrounding areas, have been campaigning against the Kum & Go for months. The project has been the subject of back-and-forth appeals by Kum & Go representatives and Ivywild residents and Taylor, the apartment owner. Opponents pointed out that the new use of the site as an all-hours gas station and convenience store would be a significant and disruptive change from the consignment store that used to occupy the corner.
But the 1.04-acre, five-parcel site is already designated as a C-5 zone district for intermediate businesses, and gas stations and convenience stores are a permitted use of C-5, a majority of councilors concluded during the meeting. Their decision upheld city planning department staff’s initial approval of Kum & Go’s plan in May.
Councilors Stephannie Fortune, Nancy Henjum and Bill Murray voted against the Kum & Go plan.
The hearing, prompted by Kum & Go’s appeal of the Planning Commission’s original 4-1 vote against the gas station, centered largely on a subjective section of city zoning code criteria that requires a development’s use and design, among other things, to be “compatible and harmonious with the surrounding neighborhood.”
In comments ahead of the vote, Fortune said she didn’t think the project met that criteria.
“I don’t think it’s harmonious; I don’t think it’s compatible,” she said. “I think being so close to the residences, it’s just so different than the other Kum & Gos. You have so many Kum & Gos that are completely surrounded by commercial.”
The Planning Commission — the administrative body that first reviews development appeals — on June 16 voted in favor of the neighbors and Taylor, shooting down the Kum & Go plan and citing the “compatible and harmonious” criteria in section 7.5.502 (E) of the city’s zoning code in their explanation for voting against it. The decision was about “what we think is right, what we think is harmonious, what we think doesn’t follow the criteria,” Commission Chair Scott Hente said ahead of that vote.
But City Council ultimately disagreed. Councilor-at-large Wayne Williams said, “I don’t see any legal basis for denying this,” arguing that the Kum & Go development fits into its existing C-5 zoning district.
Councilor Dave Donelson, who represents District 1, defended the planning department’s May decision to approve the Kum & Go against some neighbors’ claims that staff does not take into consideration the “compatible and harmonious” criteria.
“The staff found that the details of the use, the site layout, setbacks, buffering and landscaping were compatible and harmonious with the neighborhood, given its location at the corner of a principal arterial, a major road and a major collector street and the fact that there are other gas stations, convenience stores on this same corridor,” Donelson said, reading in part from a packet given to councilors by planning staff ahead of the meeting.
Mary Kasal, a principal for Entitlement and Engineering Solutions representing Kum & Go in the appeal, said, “Are we harmonious and compatible? That is ambiguous — to one group it means one thing, to another, it means something different. Everybody uses gas, but everybody wants gas in somebody else’s neighborhood.”
Taylor, who with his wife has owned the Brookside apartments for 12 years, said he hadn’t expected Council to ultimately vote against the interest of Ivywild residents.
A vote against the Kum & Go, he argued during the meeting, would have been “a vote in favor of quality affordable housing” — six of his tenants are on fixed incomes and six have disabilities, and now they worry they have no option but to live a few feet away from the gas station or move out of the city.
“Nine out of the 10 tenants expressed a strong concern over increases in traffic, litter, crime, noise and compromised personal safety if Kum & Go was built next door,” Taylor said. “This group is physically and financially vulnerable.”