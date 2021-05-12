For the third time in recent years, the executive director of the Council of Neighbors & Organizations (CONO) has resigned, and the longtime advocacy group appears to be on the ropes.
Stephanie Surch, whose last day as executive director was April 30, started at CONO just last year and tells the Indy the agency is troubled and the board seems unwilling to address issues she thinks prevent CONO from being relevant as the city grows.
For years, CONO was a loosely knit group known as Council of Neighborhood Organizations headed by longtime activist and volunteer Jan Doran. She frequently appeared before Planning Commission and City Council on behalf of neighborhoods all over the city that opposed certain types of development.
In January 2014, Dave Munger, a CONO board member from 2006 through 2013, became executive director. The group changed its name to Council of Neighbors & Organizations and moved into an office on downtown’s south side.
Munger served in that role through 2017, when he retired. CONO’s IRS Form 990 shows he was paid $76,495 his last year there. Munger remains on the board as executive director emeritus.
Under Munger’s leadership, CONO started receiving funding from the city and still does. This year, the city allotted CONO $120,000, Surch says, a move some observers question, considering CONO was previously viewed as
independently operated.
After Munger retired, the agency relocated to the city-owned strip mall complex at 1506 N. Hancock Ave., where it operates today, and pays rent to the city.
In 2018, Diane Loshen was named executive director, according to tax forms, and was paid $63,365 that year. She left in November 2019. In March 2020, CONO hired Richard Strasbaugh as executive director. He left in September, and Surch, hired by Strasbaugh in April 2020 as program officer, took over as director.
Surch says CONO employed six people in 2019. Now, it has no employees.
The 2019 IRS filing, the most recent available, reports CONO raised $252,813 but spent $294,229, running a $41,416 deficit. That left CONO with assets of $23,296. Besides the city money, CONO receives other grants and some program service revenue.
Surch says in a phone interview that she has no job lined up and needs a break after working 10 to 12 hours a day at CONO. Community Coordinator Keyshon Cooks, who resigned right after Surch announced she would leave, will also need to look for employment, she says.
Surch termed her departure as “amicable,” but outlined concerns about CONO. “I feel like I owe it to the community to have a certain level of transparency that I don’t feel our organization is having,” she says. She adds that none of the issues she discussed with the Indy are new to neighborhoods in the city.
The dwindling staff raised questions in the community, she says, adding the board intends to hire new workers and continue its mission. CONO, its mission statement states, “empowers neighborhoods in the Pikes Peak region through education and connection with the vision that neighborhoods are engaged in developing safe, healthy, thriving places to live.”
But Surch, 43, who has years of experience working for nonprofits, says it’s her impression that CONO fails to fulfill “fundamental basics of nonprofits,” thereby “impairing the organization in having a mission and scope of service that reflect the current community’s needs.”
For one thing, she says, it’s her opinion the board should reflect the community’s age, gender, race and occupational profile. But when she made that observation, she says she got pushback.
CONO’s website features photos of its 12 board members, nine of whom are white men, one is a Black man and two are white women, including Doran as president emeritus.
Surch also noted CONO has been unable to secure sustainable funding beyond the city contract and says it has a “lack of clarity of what we’re offering the community.” By the same token, she says, “The community lacks clarity of what we offer.” That leaves residents who turn to CONO for help “constantly disappointed.”
Surch advocated for creating a list of tangible deliverables, but the idea was met with resistance, she says.
“The whole city is growing and changing demographically,” she says. “I think CONO could best serve the community by engaging community leaders in their neighborhoods and train them for how to be involved in neighborhoods and the public process.”
But CONO lacks the infrastructure to carry out that mission, she contends.
While CONO used to speak directly on behalf of specific neighborhoods, Surch says that’s no longer possible. “We don’t live in those neighborhoods,” she says. “CONO needs to represent the interests of the city as a whole. To advocate for one neighborhood could be contrary to the interests of the city as a whole.”
Moreover, given the city’s funding, she adds, “How neutral are we?”
She also observes that it’s confusing where the city’s neighborhood services division leaves off and where CONO begins.
Surch says she wants CONO to be a “successful and sustainable” organization, but adds, “How we’re functioning now, we are not taking the required steps to do that in any meaningful way and serving the community in an impactful way.”
While the disruption brought on by COVID-19 is partly to blame, Surch says, the board has been reluctant to fully engage and come to agreement about CONO’s direction.
All those issues have led CONO to lose the community’s trust, she says, though it can be regained through rebuilding and refining its mission and adopting an action plan. “I want the organization to continue,” she says. “I want it to serve the community. But we’re just not doing it right now.”
City spokesperson Vanessa Zink says none of those issues or a lack of personnel jeopardize its city funding, secured with a six-page agreement that includes 26 tasks that span two pages, as well as reporting requirements detailing CONO’s activities.
“We continue to communicate with them, and we’re working with their board to coordinate any assistance we may need in the meantime. We don’t have any plans to stop collaborating with them,” she says.
Zink says the city will continue to rely on CONO for services, such as coordinating and publicizing public participation in projects, distributing public notices on the city’s behalf to HOAs and assisting the city on community outreach.
CONO, Zink says, remains operational, “but is in the process of selecting a new CEO and re-staffing.”
Board Chair Rick Hoover, president of the Rustic Hills Homeowners Association, didn’t respond to an email or phone call seeking comment. Past president Lisa Bachman, a member of the Woodmoor Improvement Association, referred questions to Hoover. Doran couldn’t be reached.
The CONO website says new hires “will be announced in the coming weeks” and directs citizens to contact Hoover at boardchair@cscono.org or call the CONO office at 719-471-3105.