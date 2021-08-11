El Paso County collected $22.1 million above the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights cap in 2020 and 2021 and wants to keep $15 million for roads and parks projects, the county said in a news release.
The county refunded $7.1 million collected above the TABOR cap in 2020 to taxpayers, but will have to ask voters in the Nov. 2 election for permission to keep the $15 million. Commissioners will discuss the ballot measure in meetings Aug. 17 and 24, which begin at 9 a.m. at 200 S. Cascade Ave. Or, watch the meetings at elpasoco.com.
The proposed ballot measure would enable the county to fund “backlogged road and parks projects.” The measure also would “reset the cap to reflect 2021 revenue,” the county said in the release. It’s not clear if that means the cap would be reset permanently.