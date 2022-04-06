The El Paso County Public Health board has an opening for a representative from the nonprofit, private or public education sectors.
The vacancy is created by the departure of Kari Kilroy, office supervisor/executive assistant to the CEO and board of directors of UCHealth Memorial, who is term limited from serving a third consecutive five-year term.
Kilroy proved to be outspoken about health practices during the pandemic. At an Oct. 27, 2021, Health Board meeting, she accused the Board of County Commissioners of making a mistake in adopting an Oct. 19 proclamation that criticized vaccine mandates for health care workers.
Kilroy was critical of the weak endorsement of the vaccine, noting health care workers were frightened, frustrated and stressed over a steady influx of unvaccinated COVID patients who were pressuring capacities at hospitals.
The nine-member Health Board includes County Commissioners Longinos Gonzalez Jr. and Cami Bremer, who opposed mask and vaccine mandates, and Colorado Springs City Council member Dave Donelson, who was appointed to the board by Council despite Councilor Yolanda Avila’s ability to serve a second term. Avila is seen as moderate, whereas Donelson is a conservative Republican.
Donelson’s appointment and selections last fall for the Pikes Peak Library District board have tilted to the right, as more conservatives capture seats on public boards in El Paso County.