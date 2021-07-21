Trophy, Award, Prize, Celebration, Winner, Star
El Paso County announced July 14 that county programs and departments picked up four recognitions during the National Association of Counties (NACo) Conference in Washington, D.C.

Winning awards:

• El Paso County Economic Development Department for the county’s Regional Business Relief Fund, for response, recovery and resiliency.

• El Paso County Public Works, for the Westside Avenue Action Plan, the overhaul of a 1.5-mile stretch of Colorado Avenue that came to be known as “No Man’s Land.”

• El Paso County Human Services, for its Children Youth and Family Services 0-3 Program.

• El Paso County Human Services, for its Teen Advisory Board: Amplifying Youth Voice in the Community.

