El Paso County announced July 14 that county programs and departments picked up four recognitions during the National Association of Counties (NACo) Conference in Washington, D.C.
Winning awards:
• El Paso County Economic Development Department for the county’s Regional Business Relief Fund, for response, recovery and resiliency.
• El Paso County Public Works, for the Westside Avenue Action Plan, the overhaul of a 1.5-mile stretch of Colorado Avenue that came to be known as “No Man’s Land.”
• El Paso County Human Services, for its Children Youth and Family Services 0-3 Program.
• El Paso County Human Services, for its Teen Advisory Board: Amplifying Youth Voice in the Community.