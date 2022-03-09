Whitney has prepatellar bursitis, plantar fasciitis, a torn left rotator cuff and heightened arches from her 6-inch heels.
Her recovery routine is like that of many athletes: Epsom salt baths, regular massages, visits to the chiropractor. “I wish I would have taken vitamins sooner,” she says. “I wish I would have started regularly maintaining my body.”
Whitney has been a dancer for over a decade now. She began her career at the strip club Deja Vu Showgirls and, for the last four years, has been dancing at The Snooty Foxx.
Adult-entertainment nightclubs across the country were hit hard by COVID, and The Snooty Foxx was no exception. According to Justin Williams, the general manager, the club saw a significant drop in clientele. And like everyone else, they were forced to adjust the way they did business, to comply with state mandates and accommodate changing customer behavior.
They’ve had to cease operations due to lockdown orders; they’ve modified their business hours; they’ve experimented with new business strategies. But through it all, The Snooty Foxx hasn’t had to lay anyone off. “And that was something that we fought really, really hard for,” says Williams. “Even when everything was shut down, we still continued to pay our staff to make sure that they were able to take care of their families.” The club paid their staff through the first closure, and some employees were furloughed during the second.
“Every little bit helped at that point in time,” he says, “and for a business where the majority of [the] staff works for tips, they still lost a large amount of income.”
Currently, The Snooty Foxx employs 32 people; over the last couple years, this number has dropped to as low as 20. But as business has increased, they’ve been able to replace those who left and rebuild their staff.
“We threw everything we could at the wall to stay alive,” says Williams. This included door-to-door food deliveries and a drive-thru, both of which ended up being unsuccessful. “It was scary,” he says. “The bills did not stop.”
There have been times when Williams feared the club would have to close their doors for good. “The second shutdown, we only paid the bills. We did not have the funds for payroll,” says Williams. The Snooty Foxx kept on who they could, but some employees were furloughed.
Because dancers aren’t technically employees, they’re not entitled to the same benefits and protections. However, as independent contractors, they were eligible for unemployment benefits through the state during the pandemic.
“Our job is to provide a safe place for them to be able to conduct their business within the limits of the law,” says Williams, who describes the dancer-club relationship as symbiotic. Dancers pay a fee per shift to “lease” the space, and this fee varies. Generally, the earlier you show, the cheaper it is.
The number of “tenants” fluctuates greatly at The Snooty Foxx. They can have anywhere from 70 to 150 dancers at any given time. During the pandemic, the club saw an influx of out-of-state dancers from places like California. “We saw probably a 10 percent to 15 percent increase from out of state,” says Williams. “And that would just be temporary. We see about that much [normally], just from traveling entertainers who are traveling from state to state. But I would say it was another 10 percent increase on top of what we would normally see.”
Then, there were the dancers who moved from Colorado to states with laxer restrictions, like Mississippi, Florida and Texas.
Dancers are essentially entrepreneurs, operating individual businesses under the same roof; the club functions almost like a coworking space. Dancers forge their own relationships with customers, establish their own workweek and set their own rates. So while COVID’s financial impact may have looked bleak across the board for employees, it wasn’t so cut and dried for dancers.
And for Whitney? “It was exponential growth,” she says.
Even when the club — an environment largely defined by physical contact and exposure — introduced safety measures like mask-wearing and social distancing, customers were eager to return. “People wanted conversation,” says Whitney. “They were missing smelling women’s perfume, and saying hello, and hearing their voices, and being here in person.”
When The Snooty Foxx reopened, fees were adjusted for dancers. “Management was wonderful,” says Whitney. “They made it very cheap to work, so it was only like $30 or $40 when we first opened back up. [They were] trying to be as flexible as possible. They were assuming there wasn’t a whole lot of money to be made. But on the contrary, for me, people were getting those stimulus checks and free money that they weren’t used to getting, so they were spending like they had never spent before.”
And Whitney made price adjustments herself. During the early stages of the pandemic, when “no-contact” rules were in place, Whitney lowered the cost of her lap dances by $10. “I try to be realistic because I’m also a person who wants to get a good deal when things get a little expensive,” she says.
Before the pandemic, Whitney was making around $1,800 a week, working Fridays and Saturdays. Now, she makes well over $2,000 — at least $1,000 per shift. (This isn’t the case for everyone; rates, tips and hours worked per week vary from dancer to dancer.)
“One of the biggest things that we’ve noticed throughout the pandemic is a decrease in the quantity of guests but an increase in the quality,” says Williams. “And when I say that, I mean they’re more financially inclined to come in and just enjoy themselves and not really worry about how much they’re spending. Especially when people were receiving stimulus checks and things like that.”
Nevaeh Vasquez, the day manager at Deja Vu Showgirls, says generally, business has slowed for dancers. But of course, there are exceptions — “[some] work here five hours. Clock out. They’re set.” At the Vu, dancers are given the option of being independent contractors or employees. “I’ve never seen a girl choose employee,” says Vasquez. Typically, dancers make more as independent contractors.
When Deja Vu was forced to shut down, everyone got laid off. “We were just like, ‘Hey, if we contact you again, that means we’re open,’” says Vasquez. “‘If not, best wishes.’ When we reopened, a handful people did get rehired, but not immediately. [People] gradually came back.” Vasquez says the club is still trying to recover their pre-pandemic customer base.
Williams says The Snooty Foxx is careful about adhering to state guidelines, to ensure the health of both workers and guests. “We worked very closely with the health department and the mandates that they were enforcing at that point of time,” he says. “Everything from temperature checks, looking for signs and symptoms, having a COVID safety plan in place, social distancing. We literally had stickers on the floors where people needed to stand 6 feet apart in front of the bars. Separated seating. We had to follow the exact same mandates that a restaurant had to because it is a bar nightclub.”
Occasionally, they’ve had to deal with disgruntled customers, says Williams: “A lot of times, we found that just explaining, ‘Hey, you know, this is the mandate. It’s not something we’re truly choosing to do. It’s something we are told to do. We have to enforce this. If you want to be able to enjoy yourself, then you have to do it like this.’ So once people understood that nobody’s trying to be a bad guy, [that] we’re just trying to provide a safe environment, 90 percent of the time, we were able to fix those situations.”
Stripping is one of the more stigmatized professions out there — the one that is peripheral to sex work. And Whitney is all too familiar with the stereotypes that come with the job title: uneducated, unclean, unfaithful, dishonest. “I encounter liars every day, who are accountants and lawyers, who work at the convenience store,” says Whitney. “[My job] makes me no more of a liar.”
What also bothers Whitney is the assumption that dancers lack self-respect — “when really, I’m so comfortable with myself,” she says.
It’s an industry that’s simultaneously handicapped and uplifted by the patriarchy. But what does it mean when the environment where we are most comfortable disparaging the male gaze is the one where women can actually capitalize on it?
When Whitney first started dancing, she was a waitress at Deja Vu. During the day, when business was slow, dancers would teach her the basics of pole dancing for fun. Eventually, she transitioned from waitressing to dancing.
In her decade of dancing, Whitney’s had the opportunity to talk to a variety of individuals with different careers, backgrounds and interests: “I talk to real estate agents, lawyers, doctors, EMTs, police officers. I talk to a guy who works at Lowe’s. Another one that works at a Loaf ’N Jug. And another one that works as a line cook at McDonald’s.” The club has functioned as a classroom of sorts; it’s where she’s learned about crypto, anti-inflammatory foods, holistic medicine alternatives.
Whitney has been sober for six years now. “I got a domestic violence charge eight years ago,” she says. “And that’s when I got into therapy [and a sobriety program]. I had no idea what I was getting myself into. I just thought I was going to lose my kids. I thought my life was over. Because I would catastrophize everything. I mean, those people who every time you drink with them, you’re like, ‘Why do I drink with this person? She pukes on the street every time. I have to drag her home, and she says nobody loves her, but I tell her that I love her.’ I was that person.
“So I started going to therapy. At first, I was like, ‘I’m going to get super trashed, I’m going to get so drunk when I’m done with it.’ And then, a few months in, I don’t know ... I woke up one day and I could see colors. I felt the rays of sun on my skin. And I was like, ‘I like being sober. I just want to be sober now.’”
Whitney has a psychology degree and a life coach certification. “But it’s kind of hard to get your foot in the door,” she admits. “And I felt awkward about trying to advertise [life coach services] as a dancer because dancing has this stigma that you don’t have your life together, right?”
Though she thinks she might like to get into mental health work at some point in the future, for now, Whitney’s content with her life. “I love being an independent contractor,” she says. “I love if I want to come in and work for a few hours, take a break, and then come back, I can pay the earlier fee. I love that they’re so flexible. All you have to do is communicate with them. And anything from ‘I need to go to recovery’ or ‘I’m having a baby’ to ‘Could you help me find another job?’ — these people are there for you. Very family oriented. And so kind.”
For now, “continued survival” remains The Snooty Foxx’s goal. “I think the one thing that this has forced us to do is learn to be more flexible and find different ways to continue to provide a good service even with the interruptions that we face,” says Williams. “So that flexibility is paramount. Any business that doesn’t have the ability to bend and adjust to the economic environment cannot survive.”
Despite the havoc the pandemic’s wreaked, and the uncertainty that lies ahead, Williams sees a silver lining: “The support that we received from our regular guests, from other businesses — kind of rooting for us to survive. And when they did come back, they were grateful to have somewhere to come back to, to be able to relax and blow off steam.
“I would say that that’s the best feeling, when a guest comes back and says, ‘I’m so glad you guys are back up and running.’ It feels good that we can bring a positive feel to the community.”